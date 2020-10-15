Happy. Reminisce on Better Days in Music Video for 'Background Noise'

The video reminisces on better days and memories with loved ones.

Emo/pop-rock band Happy. reveal the music video for their latest single, "Background Noise." The video reminisces on better days and memories with loved ones, as it's made up entirely of home movies from the band members and their fans. Vocalist/guitarist Tate Logan shares:"Background Noise is a song about unconditional love for someone in your family through all of life's hardships.

With this year being so difficult, we created a visual that reminded us and fans of our loved ones and of great memories. Most of the video is us as children experiencing some of the best moments of our lives. The rest of the video is incredible submissions from fans of moments that brought them joy before the world flipped upside down. We hope this video gives fans a comforting nostalgia while also encouraging them to appreciate the relationships they've grown over their lives." Watch it exclusively today on The Noise.

"Background Noise" is the fourth and final single from the Happy.'s new album, Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records. Produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms), the album is a narrative on the band's personal experience with the effects of Imposter Syndrome. They explain, "From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success.'" The album is available for pre-order here: https://happy.lnk.to/impostersyndrome.

Happy. are Tate Logan (vocals), Sean Bowick (drums) and John Palmer (guitar). Formed in 2016 in Columbia, SC, the group launched with their 4-song EP, The Endless Bummer, which was later released on tapes through Ohio's Real Life Cassette Girls Records. Following this release, Happy. spent the next year dissecting their sound and writing new songs, creating music that promotes positivity, personal growth, and self-defined happiness. The result was their 2018 debut full-length album, Cult Classic, which was produced by Cartel's Will Pugh. Now, they are gearing up for the release of their aforementioned sophomore album Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records.

Imposter Syndrome

1. Sick is the New Sane

2. A Cure For Wellness

3. Hooky

4. Liarliar

5. Dull Boy

6. Background Noise

7. After School Special

8. April is for Fool

9. June Gloom

10. Black Picket Fence

