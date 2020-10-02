Happy. Release New Single 'Background Noise'

Listen to their new single below.

Emo/pop-rock band Happy. release their new single "Background Noise" today. Stream below. "Background Noise" touches on unconditional love for family and friends through all of life's trials and tribulations. Vocalist/guitarist Tate Logan elaborates: "Especially in a year like this one, it's important to uplift our loved ones. We may not always have the answers, or know all the right things to say, but we should always listen and support those who would do the same for us."

"Background Noise" is the fourth single, following "Liarliar", "A Cure for Wellness" and "Sick is the New Sane", from the band's new album, Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records. Produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms), the album is a narrative on the band's personal experience with the effects of Imposter Syndrome. They explain, "From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success.'" The album is available for pre-order here: https://happy.lnk.to/impostersyndrome.

Happy. are Tate Logan (vocals), Sean Bowick (drums) and John Palmer (guitar). Formed in 2016 in Columbia, SC, the group launched with their 4-song EP, The Endless Bummer, which was later released on tapes through Ohio's Real Life Cassette Girls Records. Following this release, Happy. spent the next year dissecting their sound and writing new songs, creating music that promotes positivity, personal growth, and self-defined happiness. The result was their 2018 debut full-length album, Cult Classic, which was produced by Cartel's Will Pugh. Now, they are gearing up for the release of their aforementioned sophomore album Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records.

Listen to "Background Noise" below.

Imposter Syndrome

1. Sick is the New Sane

2. A Cure For Wellness

3. Hooky

4. Liarliar

5. Dull Boy

6. Background Noise

7. After School Special

8. April is for Fools

9. June Gloom

10. Black Picket Fence

