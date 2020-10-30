Happy. Release New Album Imposter Syndrome

Listen to the new album below!

Today, emo/pop-rock band Happy. release their new album Imposter Syndrome. The album is available for purchase/streaming via Rude Records below.

Produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms), Imposter Syndrome is a narrative on the band's personal experience with the effects of Imposter Syndrome. They explain, "From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success.'"

Happy. are Tate Logan (vocals), Sean Bowick (drums) and John Palmer (guitar). Formed in 2016 in Columbia, SC, the group launched with their 4-song EP, The Endless Bummer, which was later released on tapes through Ohio's Real Life Cassette Girls Records. Following this release, Happy. spent the next year dissecting their sound and writing new songs, creating music that promotes positivity, personal growth, and self-defined happiness. The result was their 2018 debut full-length album, Cult Classic, which was produced by Cartel's Will Pugh. Now, they are upping the ante with Imposter Syndrome, available everywhere now.

1. Sick is the New Sane

2. A Cure For Wellness

3. Hooky

4. Liarliar

5. Dull Boy

6. Background Noise

7. After School Special

8. April is for Fools

9. June Gloom

10. Black Picket Fence

