Hannah Grae Releases New Single 'I Never Say No'

The release of ‘I Never Say No’ follows an exciting 2022 for Hannah Grae.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Songwriter and teenage rebel Hannah Grae has released her third single, 'I Never Say No' via Elektra Entertainment. The cathartic new track, written by Hannah and Rob Brinkmann, who also produced the song, is fueled with a combination of angst and an infectious guitar riff. 'I Never Say No' sees Hannah Grae express her honest and unfiltered feelings with her impressive, powerful vocals.

Speaking on the track, Hannah says: "I never used to like writing songs about myself. I loved stepping into the shoes of other people and wondering how they might feel instead.

When I wrote 'I Never Say No', I really wanted it to feel like a journal entry of mine. For the first time, I had an urge to truly explore how I was feeling and not sugar-coat it with profound metaphors or fancy words. To be honest, I just wanted to complain. The whole song is a big fat 3 and a half minutes of me being an unapologetic brat, and I love it.

It felt really necessary for me and my process after leaving school and to get closure from the damage it did to me. I listen to it now and I'm proud of how honest and simple I could be. It really feels like I'm looking back on an old diary entry, and I already feel like I have grown since then."

20-year-old Hannah began captivating online audiences with her rewrites of popular songs and covers, resulting in over 152k subscribers to her YouTube channel. Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and Taylor Swift - Hannah's self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

The release of 'I Never Say No' follows an exciting 2022 for Hannah Grae. With the release of her debut single 'Propaganda' in September followed by 'Time Of Your Life', Grae has showcased her ability to write relevant and personal lyrics, exploring the relatable experience of navigating difficult teenage years as she now moves into her twenties.

Recently, Grae was named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone UK, as well as being listed as one of NME's 100 essential emerging artists for 2023. Hannah also took the live music scene by storm in 2022, completing support slots for fellow rising artists renforshort and Crawlers, as well as playing at BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley's monthly Whiplash event in London. This summer, Hannah Grae will be performing at festivals across Europe with more live shows to be announced. For Hannah Grae tour dates.

Listen to the new single here:



