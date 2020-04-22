Hannah Diamond Enlists Dylan Brady, Umru, Bladee, & More For 'Reflections' Remixes

PC Music's Hannah Diamond today shares a new collection of remixes of songs from her acclaimed debut album Reflections. These remixes twist the flawless heartbreak pop ballads of Reflections into thrilling new shapes.

Listen to Reflections Remixes below!

Remixes come from a fellow collection of acclaimed innovators including Yung Sherman, Palmistry, Mechatok, umru and a stunning remix of "Invisible" courtesy of 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady. It's a collection of remixers who all manage to walk the fine line between complimenting and disrupting the original productions of A. G. Cook and EASYFUN.

Elaborating on the remixes, Hannah says: "I wanted to put out a remix project of my Reflections album because almost every song on it is really emotional and the production that AG and EASYFUN worked on was so specific to those feelings. I wanted to see what other lives these songs could have and also what some of my other collaborators could interpret from them. Everyone I asked to be a part of the project is close friends of mine and some of them I have been writing and working with for my new projects. I really admire everything they do and I'm really excited to share these remixes of my favorite tracks from my debut album."





