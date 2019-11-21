Halsey to Close Out 2019 Pandora Live Concert Series in NYC

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that they are giving music fans the best holiday party ever when the GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-Platinum artist Halsey will perform for the final installment of the Pandora Live concert series of 2019. The event will take place December 10 at Brooklyn, New York's Great Hall at Avant Gardner. Pandora listeners who are 18 and over can RSVP for the free event HERE.

Pandora Live events are known for featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances from some of the world's biggest superstars and this is no exception. Fans not lucky enough to see Halsey's performance in person can experience her set in real-time in a "silent disco" in the heart of Times Square. Participants will receive wireless headphones to experience the music while watching the concert simulcast live on a jumbotron amidst the hustle and bustle of "The Crossroads of the World."

Fans unable to attend the show, either in Brooklyn or Times Square, can still share in the excitement by listening to SiriusXM's rebroadcasts of the event starting Friday Dec. 13, on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) at 6pm ET, and on Pandora NOW (ch. 3) at 11pm ET. Additional broadcasts will air on both channels throughout the weekend.

Halsey has earned 2.4 billion lifetime streams on Pandora and has been a constant on the Top Spins chart since 2015. Her upcoming album Manic includes the #1 Top 40 Most Added single "Graveyard," which has been on the Top Spins chart for seven consecutive weeks. She's recently graced the covers of Rolling Stone and Cosmopolitan and will kick off a world tour in February.





