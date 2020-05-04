Hablot Brown Releases Their New EP OPAQUE

Today, the genre-bending trio Hablot Brown has independently released their anticipated junior EP, OPAQUE.

Listen below!



With a couple years of releases under their belt, including launching Soulection's Black Label, the trio has solidified a lustrous vibe that merges indie, neo-soul and R&B sensibilities. The subject matter of the OPAQUE EP stems from a tumultuous and foggy transitional period that took place in each member's lives towards the latter half of 2019. Being tossed around by the ebb and flow of adulthood, there was a moment when the band felt an unprecedented amount of uncertainty & anxiety for their future. The songs that constitute OPAQUE are products - not necessarily conscious reflections - of this time period.



New emotions allow for growth, as the OPAQUE EP explores different sonic territories for the trio. The band tap into new tastes and influences, as seen on the urban-inspired songwriting on "MINUTE" to the dance-floor-ready production on "TAKE IT ALL." The new EP provides room for the band to make additions to their ever evolving sound palette.



Hablot Brown is composed of twin brothers Austin Brown (production, keys, bass, guitar) and John Brown (drums, co-writing), who hail from Franklin, MA, and Linus Lester-Hodges (vocals, songwriting) who grew up in Singapore. Bringing an interesting blend of vastly contrasting genres, the band borrows from musical influences such as Ned Doheny, Nick Hakim, J.Dilla and Tom Misch creating their own unique sound that is difficult not to fall in love with.

Hablot Brown has been streamed collectively over 43 million times, as well as being featured on Spotify playlists like Global Viral 50, Sweet Soul Sunday, Alternative R&B, Butter and were on the cover of Fresh Finds. The boys have garnered the most collective streams for a Soulection artist since Kaytranada.





Photo Credit: Jack Mckain





