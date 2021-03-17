HUNNY Share New Single 'Sports With Strangers'

Southern California indie-pop band HUNNY have made their long-awaited return with the new single "Sports with Strangers." The track follows the band's successful 2019 release 'Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.'



"We were inspired by the isolation of the last year but rather than cement it in time by literally writing of the current situation, we transposed the feeling to past real situations in which we felt the same way," says the band of the self-produced track. "Rather than write about the loneliness that comes from being physically separated we were reminded of the distance that comes from spending time in a crowd that couldn't be further intellectually and emotionally from your perspective."

Since their formation in 2014, HUNNY have built a massive and loyal following with over 90 million streams to date and over 2 million streams per month. The band has released three EPs (2015's Pain/Ache/Loving, 2017's Windows I and 2018's Windows II) and one full-length record (Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.). Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. is the perfect mix of heavy-hearted lyrics, bright-and-shiny melodies, lovesick confession, and addictively dancey rhythms. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Carlos de la Garza (Cherry Glazerr, Paramore), the debut record came to life in November 2018 during the Woolsey Fire and Camp Fire that devastated 96,949 acres of land in Southern California.



HUNNY is Jason Yarger (vocals), Jake Goldstein (guitar), Kevin Grimmett (bass, keyboards), and Joey Anderson (drums).

Listen to the new single here: