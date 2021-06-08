HUNNY Share New Single 'Daydreams/Heartbreaks'

Faced with tour cancellations and COVID lockdowns, Southern California band HUNNY used their unplanned time off to hone their craft and become better songwriters. They launched into a home-recording educational crash course learning at home recording techniques. With these new found skills they began experimenting with production and challenged themselves to produce one new song a month. Out of that challenge, they have released "Sports with Strangers," "Xbox Luvr" over the last few months, and have now added their latest lo-fi indie pop single "Daydreams/Heartbreaks."

"'Daydreams/Heartbreaks' is about the moments in which you and your partner are both lost in thought," says the band of the new track. "Trying to infer what they may be thinking of causes you to become trapped in spiral of insecurities. Irrational thought patterns where the negative aspects of your relationship are playing in the theater of their mind, and you fear that they may come to realize that this all may be a mistake."

In 2020, HUNNY had just returned from their first time in Europe and were driving to the East Coast to begin their spring headlining tour. Unfortunately, the pandemic shutdown forced the band to turn around and head home having luckily only made it about 5 hours into the journey. Today, the band is thrilled to announce the rescheduling of those dates along with the addition of a hometown show at The Fonda on November 20, their biggest LA show to date. Previously purchased tickets will be honored with all additional tickets going on sale June 11 at 9am local time. For more information, visit https://hunnytheband.co/.

HUNNY TOUR DATES



10/8 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street

10/9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

10/10 Dallas, TX Club Dada

10/11 Austin, TX Antone's

10/13 San Antonio, TX Vibes Underground

10/14 New Orleans, LA Parish @ House of Blues

10/16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL Respectables

10/18 Orlando, FL The Abbey

10/20 Washington D.C Songbyrd

10/23 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

10/24 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere (The Hall)

10/26 Boston, MA The Sinclair

10/28 Columbus, OH The Basement

10/30 Chicago, IL Subterannean

10/31 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

11/2 Denver, CO Lost Lake Lounge

11/20 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

Since their formation in 2014, HUNNY have built a massive and loyal following with over 155 million streams to date and over 4.4 million streams per month. The band has released three EPs (2015's Pain/Ache/Loving, 2017's Windows I and 2018's Windows II) and one full-length record (Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.). Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. is the perfect mix of heavy-hearted lyrics, bright-and-shiny melodies, lovesick confession, and addictively dancey rhythms. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Carlos de la Garza (Cherry Glazerr, Paramore), the debut record came to life in November 2018 during the Woolsey Fire and Camp Fire that devastated 96,949 acres of land in Southern California.

HUNNY is Jason Yarger (vocals), Jake Goldstein (guitar), Kevin Grimmett (bass, keyboards), and Joey Anderson (drums).

Photo Credit: Ryley Paskal