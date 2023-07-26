HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates

After their sold out North American live debut back in Spring, High Vis have confirmed a Southern run in between their Riot Fest and Furnace Fest performances. They play Dallas, Austin, Houston (in partnership with CREEM Magazine and Slane Whiskey), St. Louis and New Orleans for the first time ever.

Tomorrow they take over the West Coast for their "Waiting Patiently" Summer Tour which includes a sold out LA headliner at Lodge Room just ahead of their Sound & Fury performance this Saturday. Other highlights include San Diego, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 27 at 10AM Local. See below for more info and a full list of dates.

In case you've missed it, High Vis exploded onto the DIY scene, earning a devoted following for their intense live shows and immediate lyrics that tackle themes from class politics to the challenges of everyday life.

Their exceptional second full-length album, Blending released in the Fall of last year, landed on countless end of year lists and garnered overwhelming high acclaim worldwide from the likes of Stereogum, The Fader, NME, The Guardian, NPR, BBC 6Music, Revolver, Kerrang!, Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 and more.

High Vis’s signature sound of aggressive, artful punk is as tough as any hardcore record, yet sonically opens beyond the parameters of any genre or scene. As the title of Blending suggests, is about bringing all these new strands and elements into what the band are about at their core to forge something entirely new.

While Blending shows High Vis’s sound blossoming even further from their exemplary 2019 debut No Sense No Feeling, the album represents another leap forward lyrically, too. Talking frankly about poverty and class politics, frontman Graham Sayle’s lyrics have always addressed the downtrodden and discarded communities across Britain slipping below the waterline.

This time around, Sayle’s lost none of that social consciousness, but he’s looked at himself and his own emotional landscape, and in the process created something that feels more universal, that reaches a hand-out to people and ultimately gives a message of hope.

High Vis Live Dates:

US

Jul 27: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)

Jul 28: San Diego, CA - Soma Side Stage

Jul 29: Los Angeles, CA - Sound & Fury

Jul 30: San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods

Aug 01: Boise, ID - Shredder

Aug 02: Spokane, WA - Lucky You

Aug 03: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

Aug 04: Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall (SOLD OUT)

Aug 05: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios (SOLD OUT)

Sep 16: Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sep 17: St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Sep 19: Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

Sep 20: Austin, TX - The Parish

Sep 21: Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe

Sep 22: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Sep 23: Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

EU / UK

* w/ Turnstile

Aug 08-12: Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

Aug 11: Way Out West - Gothenburg, SE

Aug 12: Flow Fest - Helsinki, FI

Aug 16: Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK *

Aug 19: Pukkelpop - Hasselt, BE

Aug 26: Reading Festival - Reading, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

Sep 09: Lollapalooza - Berlin, DE

Oct 15: Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Oct 16: Luxembourg City, LU - Rotondes

Oct 17: Paris, FR - Trabdendo

Oct 18: Utrect, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

Oct 20: Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefahrlich

Oct 21: Cologne, DE - Die Kantine

Oct 22: Leipzig, DE - Conne Island

Oct 23: Munich, DE - Backstage Halle

Oct 27: London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Oct 28: Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard CIC (SOLD OUT)

Photo By Cindy Frey