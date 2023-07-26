HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 27 at 10AM Local.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 2 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the Photo 4 Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates

After their sold out North American live debut back in Spring, High Vis have confirmed a Southern run in between their Riot Fest and Furnace Fest performances. They play Dallas, Austin, Houston (in partnership with CREEM Magazine and Slane Whiskey), St. Louis and New Orleans for the first time ever.

Tomorrow they take over the West Coast for their "Waiting Patiently" Summer Tour which includes a sold out LA headliner at Lodge Room just ahead of their Sound & Fury performance this Saturday. Other highlights include San Diego, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 27 at 10AM Local. See below for more info and a full list of dates.

In case you've missed it, High Vis exploded onto the DIY scene, earning a devoted following for their intense live shows and immediate lyrics that tackle themes from class politics to the challenges of everyday life.

Their exceptional second full-length album, Blending released in the Fall of last year, landed on countless end of year lists and garnered overwhelming high acclaim worldwide from the likes of Stereogum, The Fader, NME, The Guardian, NPR, BBC 6Music, Revolver, Kerrang!, Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 and more. 

High Vis’s signature sound of aggressive, artful punk is as tough as any hardcore record, yet sonically opens beyond the parameters of any genre or scene. As the title of Blending suggests, is about bringing all these new strands and elements into what the band are about at their core to forge something entirely new.

While Blending shows High Vis’s sound blossoming even further from their exemplary 2019 debut No Sense No Feeling, the album represents another leap forward lyrically, too. Talking frankly about poverty and class politics, frontman Graham Sayle’s lyrics have always addressed the downtrodden and discarded communities across Britain slipping below the waterline.

This time around, Sayle’s lost none of that social consciousness, but he’s looked at himself and his own emotional landscape, and in the process created something that feels more universal, that reaches a hand-out to people and ultimately gives a message of hope.

High Vis Live Dates:

US

Jul 27: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)
Jul 28: San Diego, CA - Soma Side Stage
Jul 29: Los Angeles, CA - Sound & Fury
Jul 30: San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods
Aug 01: Boise, ID - Shredder
Aug 02: Spokane, WA - Lucky You
Aug 03: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
Aug 04: Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall (SOLD OUT)
Aug 05: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios (SOLD OUT)
Sep 16: Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
Sep 17: St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Sep 19: Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
Sep 20: Austin, TX - The Parish
Sep 21: Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe
Sep 22: New Orleans, LA - Siberia
Sep 23: Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

EU / UK

* w/ Turnstile

Aug 08-12: Oslo, NO - Oya Festival
Aug 11: Way Out West - Gothenburg, SE
Aug 12: Flow Fest - Helsinki, FI
Aug 16: Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK * 
Aug 19: Pukkelpop - Hasselt, BE
Aug 26: Reading Festival - Reading, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK
Sep 09: Lollapalooza - Berlin, DE
Oct 15: Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Oct 16: Luxembourg City, LU - Rotondes
Oct 17: Paris, FR - Trabdendo
Oct 18: Utrect, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
Oct 20: Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefahrlich
Oct 21: Cologne, DE - Die Kantine
Oct 22: Leipzig, DE - Conne Island
Oct 23: Munich, DE - Backstage Halle
Oct 27: London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
Oct 28: Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard CIC (SOLD OUT)

Photo By Cindy Frey



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lily Lane And Sophomore (Abigail Breslin) Unleash Womans Intuition Photo
Lily Lane And Sophomore (Abigail Breslin) Unleash 'Woman's Intuition'

Rising pop powerhouse Lily Lane has teamed up with Sophomore – the music project of Academy Award-nominated Abigail Breslin, Lane’s best friend for over a decade – to release the vibrant music video for her latest single, 'Woman's Intuition.'

2
Foxtide Return With New Track Hold On Photo
Foxtide Return With New Track 'Hold On'

Combining a haughty aloofness in vocal delivery with experimentation in the stickiness of modern pop music formulas, the result is a windows-down-in-the-car, over the speed limit track. Coming in at the sweet spot of just over three minutes, “Hold On” harkens to the golden age of early 2000s rock, fueled by the modern DIY scene.

3
GUNNAR Wraps Up Sold Out Tour with Maroon 5 Photo
GUNNAR Wraps Up Sold Out Tour with Maroon 5

An energetic mood fueled by dizzying rhythms and dexterous guitar work ushers you into “The Chase,” a sublime pop-rock track that frames young love and its inevitable highs and lows. The video, directed by The Young Astronauts, follows GUNNAR on his own wild goose chase through the streets of Los Angeles.

4
Video: Miles Miller Debuts Music Video for New Song Highway Shoes Photo
Video: Miles Miller Debuts Music Video for New Song 'Highway Shoes'

The music video for musician Miles Miller’s new song, “Highway Shoes,” is debuting now. Directed by Zach Riddle, the video stars Miller alongside Monica Valli, Cole Beddingfield and Ben Brown. Miller’s acclaimed debut album, Solid Gold, which was produced by Sturgill Simpson and debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+
LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New SingleLEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single
DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th BirthdayDJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL