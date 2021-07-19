HEBDEN RED SOX Release Stunning New Single 'Days Of Hope'

Hebden Red Sox are Trish Clemit and Jessika Martin and they are a female duo from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire.

Trish Clemit was born and raised in the town of Hebden Bridge and lived there for many years before she departed in order to travel around the world experiencing many different and varied adventures which included working for a good few years on a kibbutz and subsequently touring Europe and Scandinavia with her very own Percussion Orchestra.

Upon her recent return to Hebden Bridge, Trish teamed up with the recently qualified BRIT school graduate and celebrated performer Jessika Martin in order to form the songwriting and performing outfit Hebden Red Sox.

Following a couple of months of intensive rehearsals, Hebden Red Sox entered the widely celebrated Fairview recording studios in Hull recently for a weekend's recording and the result is their first ever release entitled 'Freedom' which will be available to download from early July 2021.

Now, the duo release 'Days Of Hope', their latest soulful offering, revealed ahead their debut album, coming autumn of 2021. This is only just the beginning of another long, strange trip for Trish and Jessika.