HANSON Announces New Album Out Nov. 6

Hot on the heels of the group’s successful first installment of their monthly livestreaming concerts.

Hot on the heels of the group's successful first installment of their monthly livestreaming concerts, pop-rock trio HANSON are inviting fans around the world to join them for the second chapter on November 5 -7, which will also coincide with the November 6 release of their new album Perennial - A Hanson Net Collection. The livestreaming concert series broadcasting live from the historic Cain's Ballroom, a local music landmark in the band's hometown of Tulsa, OK, features a new musical theme each month, and offers live streaming tickets along with very limited in-person tickets for members of the band's Hanson.net fan club. November's musical theme for the concerts will be inspired by the new album, Perennial, which highlights music recorded for the band's Hanson.net community over the last 20 years, but never before shared with the public.

"For years, some of our favorite music that we've created has been the songs we write and produce for our Hanson.net members. These songs are diverse and reflect a part of our story which we're extremely proud of, but know many fans have yet to discover," said Zac Hanson.

The collection also features a brand new track recorded exclusively for the release, "Nothing Like A Love Song", featuring a hypnotic groove and infectious melody.

"'Nothing Like A Love Song' is all about feeling the simple power of a great groove and melody. Especially amidst a year of challenges for us all, we wanted to share a song that made you just want escape into the music," says Isaac Hanson.

Since 2000, HANSON has cultivated an active community at Hanson.net, offering annual EPs recorded just for members, along with access to exclusive content, members only events, and perks like presale tickets, and meet & greets. The Hanson.net discography numbers more than 80 songs, including the 2020 EP Continental Breakfast In Bed.

Following months of ongoing restrictions on public gatherings that have put many local venues at risk, HANSON chose to partner with Cain's Ballroom to host the streams. "The livestreaming shows have given us a great opportunity to share the live music experience with fans far and wide, while bringing attention to the importance of supporting local music venues like Cain's. During a year of virtually no live concerts, every ticket helps to ensure great venues are able to keep their doors open," shares Taylor Hanson.

Further information on how people can get involved in advocating for their local venues as well as supporting the venues directly can be found at SaveOurStages.com.

HANSON are multi-Grammy nominees, releasing six studio albums and selling more than 16 million albums over their 28-year career. The band's most recent album found them playing alongside symphony orchestras in some of the world's premiere concert halls. The Streaming Concert Series from Cain's Ballroom will be followed by the release of their seventh studio album and 2021 world tour.

For information on the livestreaming concerts and to find out how to access limited in-person tickets as a Hanson.net member, go to www.Hanson.net.

Watch the trailer for their streaming concert series:

View More Music Stories Related Articles