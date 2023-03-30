HANK Shares New Single 'Good Guy Hard Life'

Hank is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter Sara L'Abriola. At the end of last year, they released their debut EP, Call Me Hank, and today are back with a brand new single and the first new music since the EP's release.

On "Good Guy Hard Life" Hank shares the song "Is about releasing the past shame that holds one back from loving a partner the most. I think pairing that sentiment with an upbeat pop banger let me let go of the fear and insecurities around this topic and start healing in order to love fully. I hope it helps the listener feel comfortable doing the same."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Carina Allen