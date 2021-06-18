Gyakie Releases 'Whine' Video

High-flying Ghanaian music starlet, Gyakie, otherwise referred to as Queen of the Gold Coast launches today, the official music video to "Whine" - a Reggaeton bop sound taken off her incredible debut EP - Seed, released via RCA UK.

Gyakie is fresh from a round of goodwill gathered over time since her Seed EP debuted. From gracing the covers of some of the biggest and high-profile music playlists across Africa to being featured in the music & lifestyle section of top-tier international publications, the Forever crooner who recently was announced as the inaugural artist for Spotify Equal and was the only Ghanaian representation at the televised MTV Africa Day concert has showed no signs of slowing down on her takeover journey. Her incredible EP, Seed has grown immensely in leaps and bounds with the standout track 'Forever' and its swanky remix that features Nigeria's Omah Lay, charting for several weeks long while amassing more millions of streams on digital platforms.

Even with all the show up she has enjoyed from Shazam to Triller Billboard, BBC 1Xtra and TikTok's #IAmAfrican campaign, Gyakie is still not resting her oars. Music heads are excited by her talent, describing her as the gift that keeps on giving and we see it literally exemplified again in her latest release - the visual for Whine where she stuns in her finest female attributes with a lot of grace and youthful flair, confidently honing command on the record that aptly compliments the running theme for summer vibes.

It is however not surprising that Whine has found its way to becoming a fan-favourite track and this visual will serve as a unique way to close off the EP.

Watch here: