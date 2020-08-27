Gus Dapperton Shares Video For 'Post Humorous'

His new LP is out September 18.

﻿Back in March, Gus Dapperton and director/longtime collaborator Matthew Dillon Cohen had the idea for the video for his single "Post Humorous," intending to shoot it much earlier, but production was ultimately halted due to the pandemic shutdown. After four months of lockdown, Dapperton reunited with Cohen to safely get to work on the project. Filmed at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room, Dapperton portrays a struggling young comic who gets himself into trouble, bringing the bittersweet song to life.

Currently climbing the Alternative radio charts, "Post Humorous" will be featured on Gus Dapperton's forthcoming new album along with previously released track "First Aid," Orca, out this September 18th via AWAL. The 10 song LP was written and produced by Dapperton, with Spike Stent (Frank Ocean, Lady Gaga, Beyonce) mixing the album. Pre-order is available HERE.

Gus also performed for AV Club's House Shows, where he gave an exclusive first glimpse of another Orca track "Medicine." Watch HERE.

If you've followed the 23-year-old's career from the bright and charming early singles and EPs to 2018's full-length album Where Polly People Go to Read, you'll have recognized that the singer-songwriter-producer has entered new territory here. The new album explores human pain and suffering, but also healing and redemption. Dapperton began writing Orca while on tour in 2018, exhilarated by performing for fans and first-time listeners in countries he'd never visited before, but feeling the stresses of the road as well. "I was unbalanced," he recalls. "My lifestyle and habits had gotten extreme. I wasn't getting eight hours of sleep a night, I was drinking and doing drugs often. Wasn't eating healthy. And on top of it, I was performing. A show can be the most inspirational, emotional high; but if something goes wrong it can be devastating."

Those precipitous highs and lows, and the desire for home, took Gus to dark places-even if it wasn't obvious to those around him. One of the nastier aspects of depression is how it sabotages and dismantles connection; you're alone in your head, feeling unable to communicate what you're going through, and if you're a young, physically healthy person the folks around you won't necessarily see what's afflicting you.

Gus's creative decisions in pursuit of a raw sound to match these raw emotions didn't come easily. "I'm a huge advocate for putting myself in vulnerable positions in my music," he says but admits that confronting these feelings "was a chance to be open that I was afraid of." But he pushed himself and, with the help of his friends and family, came out on the other side stronger. "It was cathartic to put these emotions into music," he says. When Orca is released in September, he won't be the only one feeling that way.

Watch the "Post Humorous" video here:

