Gus Dapperton Shares 'Post Humorous' Live Version

Gus Dapperton has reunited with his bandmates to perform his newest single "Post Humorous" live. The musician and his friends found a way to safely bring the bittersweet song to life, filling the room with music that cleverly juxtaposes a major key pop melody against devastating lyrics about experiencing death in childhood. The single is off Dapperton's recently announced second album, Orca, out this September 18th via AWAL. The 10 song LP was written and produced by Dapperton, with Spike Stent (Frank Ocean, Lady Gaga, Beyonce) mixing the album. Pre-order is available HERE.

Watch below!

The original "Post Humorous" lyric video features Dapperton's friends from around the world, each taking part in sharing lyrics from the track, including his sister Amadelle, photographer Jess Farran, skater Erik Arteaga, musicians Benee, Remi Wolf, Orion Sun, and Santi, plus many more. He had previously shared a first taste of his new album with "First Aid," a song centered around themes of perceived isolation.

If you've followed the 23-year-old's career from the bright and charming early singles and EPs to 2018's full-length album Where Polly People Go to Read, you'll have recognized that the singer-songwriter-producer has entered new territory here. The new album explores human pain and suffering, but also healing and redemption. Dapperton began writing Orca while on tour in 2018, exhilarated by performing for fans and first-time listeners in countries he'd never visited before, but feeling the stresses of the road as well. "I was unbalanced," he recalls. "My lifestyle and habits had gotten extreme. I wasn't getting eight hours of sleep a night, I was drinking and doing drugs often. Wasn't eating healthy. And on top of it, I was performing. A show can be the most inspirational, emotional high; but if something goes wrong it can be devastating."

Those precipitous highs and lows, and the desire for home, took Gus to dark places-even if it wasn't obvious to those around him. One of the nastier aspects of depression is how it sabotages and dismantles connection; you're alone in your head, feeling unable to communicate what you're going through, and if you're a young, physically healthy person the folks around you won't necessarily see what's afflicting you.

Gus's creative decisions in pursuit of a raw sound to match these raw emotions didn't come easily. "I'm a huge advocate for putting myself in vulnerable positions in my music," he says but admits that confronting these feelings "was a chance to be open that I was afraid of." But he pushed himself and, with the help of his friends and family, came out on the other side stronger. "It was cathartic to put these emotions into music," he says. When Orca is released in September, he won't be the only one feeling that way.

