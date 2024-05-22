Gunna's New Album 'One of Wun' Debuts at #2 on the Billboard 200

Currently. Gunna is canvasing the country with sold out shows on ‘The Bittersweet Tour.’
Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna returns to the top of multiple charts with his acclaimed fifth studio album One of Wun! It notably bows at #2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fifth consecutive Top 5 debut on the respective chart.
Additionally, it captures #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Not to mention, it stands out as the #1 debut of the week and #1 biggest week for a Warner Music Group album in 2024 so far. On DSPs, it notches a #1 Spotify Global and U.S. debut in addition to vaulting to #1 on Apple Music in 44 countries. Thus far, it has generated 170 million global streams.
Earning critical acclaim, Rolling Stone highlighted how “Gunna shows off his melodic genius,” and Clash christened it “a potent and personal record” and attested “it contains some of the more fired-up performances of his career.”.
Right now, Gunna is canvasing the country with sold out shows on ‘The Bittersweet Tour.’ It kicked off on May 4 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11. Tickets available HERE.
The artwork for One of Wun was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.
Prior to the release, Gunna shared the singles, “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, notably marking his first releases since his chart topping studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart. a Gift & a Curse recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and features the now RIAA certified platinum hit single “fukumean,” which became Gunna’s first #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
