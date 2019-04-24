Guitar Wolf Announces New Album

Japanese power trio Guitar Wolf are excited to announce their 13th full-length album LOVE&JETT, outMay 10 on Third Man Records. To ring in the announcement, the group has shared the video for the title track. A full US tour with Nashville Pussy is slated from May 8 - June 2. See below for the full list of dates.

Guitar Wolf are the keepers of all blasted, hard, spazzed out songs, building a whole life on the bedrock of hyperactive RNR exhilaration. This Japanese power-group has been stupefying audiences at home and on the road since the late '80s and finally are back to unveil their capital-L loud jams. Third Man is fortunate to be releasing their lucky 13th full-length album LOVE&JETT and to have a hand in supporting Guitar Wolf's noisy and canonical rise to their rightful place in underground music's highest hall of fame.

LOVE&JETT is full of Guitar Wolf's sweet, sweet love songs, all recorded in Japan. This is the first album recorded with newest Bass Wolf (IV), Gotz, who joined the band in 2018 While each song's words (apart from a handful of song titles, 1-2-3-4s plus a clever cover of Spencer Davis Group's "Gimme Some Lovin'") punch out in their native Japanese, the adoring English-speaking public will be granted an insert enclosed in each LP and CD with all lyrics translated to English. (That means NO excuses to not have a haphazard bilingual sing-along on their upcoming US tour.) The energy explodes on the scene with the title track's opening 1-2 bass-snare piston-fire and truly does not let up at any point on the full album. Seiji, T?ru, and Gotz shine especially bright on "Sex Jaguar," barely clocking in just over 2 minutes with chorus catchphrases and feline roars.

So with your heart flying high and faster than Mach speed, the untouchable legends Guitar Wolf are back to rush you away into another dimension.

GUITAR WOLF

US TOUR DATES

5/8 - Atlanta, GA

5/9 - Asheville, NC

5/10 - Charlotte, NC

5/11 - Raleigh, NC

5/12 - Richmond, VA

5/14 - Baltimore, MD

5/15 - Lancaster, PA

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY

5/17 - Stanhope, NJ

5/18 - Philadelphia, PA

5/19 - Providence, RI

5/21 - Buffalo, NY

5/22 - Pittsburgh, PA

5/23 - Cleveland, OH

5/24 - Hamtramck, MI

5/25 - Lombard, IL

5/26 - Minneapolis, MN

5/27 - Milwaukee, WI

5/29 - Omaha, NE

5/30 - Kansas City, MO

5/31 - Saint Louis, MO

6/1 - Nashville, TN

6/2 - Memphis, TN





