Guitar Virtuoso Mike Campese Releases 11th Album 'Reset'

Mike crafted 12 new songs and the album, “Reset.”

Nov. 29, 2022  

It was 2020 during a global pandemic and Mike Campese was locked in his studio, composing and recording over 21 songs. As the world and his life were simultaneously resetting, Mike crafted 12 new songs and the album, "Reset," was born.

The 11th solo album by virtuoso guitarist/composer, Mike Campese, is 58 minutes long, consists of 12 songs featuring 6 instrumental and 6 vocal tracks. The album also features amazing drumming by drummer Patrick Johansson.

The album kicks off with a driving, classical rock composition, "Fire," then straight into the heavy, rhythmic track, "Bee Eater," followed by haunting melodies in "Tension in Motion" and a never-before dance track, "Dance."

Like all of Mike's albums, there is something for everyone. The title track, "Reset," is a bluesy offering while "Waisted Time" follows the ever-popular ballad theme. Mike revisits his youth of wanting an elephant in his backyard with the rock-driven, slide tune, "Elephants in the Backyard."

Mike's love for funk is expressed in "Talker" and "Let it Ride," proving that Mike can lay down a groove and make it his own. Lastly, "Space Dragon," inspired by the space mission to Mars was created and will give you the feeling of being in space.

Says Mike, "Most of this album was recorded during the pandemic and some of it was done before. I ended up writing and recording 23 songs. I had more time to focus on writing and recording. Normally, If I'm not traveling, I would record a song or two and then head out on the road and then come back to recording after I returned home. It took a bit longer that way. Having the extra time to focus on the recordings was great and I can take my time. There are some reasons why I called the album, 'Reset.'

One of them is because the world is resetting after and during the pandemic, which the planet can fix itself over time after a disaster. The issue can be the people on the planet are destroying it with pollution, overconsumption and more. Also, as the world is resetting there are some new beginnings in my life that I have been exploring. I think it is important for a musician to always improve themselves in life and music."

Mike Campese is known as a guitar virtuoso, he is an all-around music performer, session artist competent in many musical styles, electric and acoustic. He is best known for being a member of the multi-platinum group, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra and received a gold record for his work. Mike has been featured in many national guitar magazines such as Guitar Player, Guitar World, Guitar One, Axe Magazine and Guitar Club in Italy. Currently, Mike writes for Italy's top magazines and has his own monthly guitar column in Axe Magazine in Italy.

Mike has played with and shared the stage with many well known artists, he has released 11 solo albums in his name and tours all over the world. Mike is a versatile musician who describes his style as "Rock Fusion" and writes vocal and instrumental arrangements, electric and acoustic.

As well as playing concerts, Mike hosts masterclasses all around the world. In the fall of 2022, Mike did a series of Masterclasses and a live show for Abbey Road, in Paris. Also, he is endorsed by several national companies, be sure to visit www.mikecampese.com for more info and shows.

Once again, the versatile musician has crafted a smorgasbord of music that has defined his style. Mike's guitar playing on his new album "Reset" features an abundance of fierce shredding and melodies, with no signs of slowing down.

Mike does not disappoint on this album; he has put his heart and soul into it like all of his previous releases. Mike Campese fans, new and old, are going to love it.

Finally, "Reset" is dedicated in memory of Nicholas J. Campese, as he was one of Mike's biggest supporters throughout the years.

Listen to the new album here:



