Grian Chatten Releases Debut Solo Single 'The Score'

Accompanying the track is a video directed by Georgie Jesson.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Grian Chatten, of acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C, has shared his debut solo single, "The Score" - out now on Partisan Records. Accompanying the track is a video directed by Georgie Jesson.

Commenting on the track, Chatten explains, "'The Score' is a heavyweight bated breath of lust. I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset."

Rare moments of respite from a relentless touring schedule granted Chatten the opportunity to start work on something very much for himself, occupying a different headspace from his hugely successful work within the band.

Shifting his creative process from a collaborative endeavor to a solely introspective one, the songwriter's deftness of touch with his words gives them sharper focus and renewed resonance on "The Score," a contemplative and intimate first impression as a solo artist.

It's been a hectic but rewarding 12 months for Fontaines D.C., debuting at #1 in both the UK and Ireland with their third album, the critically acclaimed, Ivor Novello-nominated Skinty Fia, and taking home the BRIT Award for International Group of the Year.

It followed 2020's A Hero's Death, which was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and their debut, 2019's Dogrel, which was nominated for both the Mercury Music Prize and Ireland's Choice Music Prize. The band return to North America in August for an arena tour with Arctic Monkeys.

Credit: Eimear Lynch



