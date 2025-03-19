Greg Freeman to Play UK Festivals This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the re-release of his critically acclaimed debut album I Looked Out on Transgressive Records and sold-out London headline shows earlier this year, Vermont’s finest Greg Freeman has announced a run of festival appearances and shows across the UK and Europe this spring.

After a string of U.S. shows with Hamilton Leithauser, Greg is jetting across the pond and kicking off his European run at The Great Escape on 16th May. Freeman then will head to Amsterdam, Cologne and Brussels before returning to the UK for Dot to Dot Festival in Bristol and Nottingham. He will return to the UK at the end of the Summer for End of the Road Festival.

Originally released in 2022, I Looked Out has been garnering praise from notable critics, with Steven Hyden of UPROXX calling it “my favorite album of 2022 that I discovered in 2023,” and Paste Magazine naming it among the 25 Best Debut Albums of the 2020s. Citing Richard Thompson and Elvis Costello as key influences and with a fascination of folk traditions and stories, both from the US and UK, Freeman’s music manages to traverse Americana and quintessentially British songwriting traditions.

Greg Freeman Live:

May 5 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

May 6 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

May 8 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

May 10 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records

May 11 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

May 13 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

May 14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis



May 16 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape

May 17 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling

May 20 - Cologne, DE - Jaki

May 21 - Brussels, BE - Continental

May 22 - Paris, FR - La Mecanique Ondulatoire

May 24 - Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

May 25 - Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Comments