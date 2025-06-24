Greensky Bluegrass Unveil Fall Tour Dates, Special Anniversary Shows

General on-sale begins on Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local.
Beloved Bluegrass-Americana band Greensky Bluegrass is celebrating their 25th Anniversary this Halloween with two special hometown shows at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI on October 31 and November 1.
The band will hit the road for a host of headline tour dates this fall, including stops in Charlotte, Milwaukee, Miami Beach, Jacksonville, Madison and more. See below for a complete list of dates. General on-sale begins on Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local. See HERE for tickets and additional information.
To celebrate the milestone, the band recently released a brand new single, “Can’t Stop Now,” featuring Sam Bush. Listen/share the song HERE and watch their performance of the track at Telluride Bluegrass Festival this past weekend HERE.
For over two decades now, progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)—have become known for their dynamic live performances and extensive touring schedule. With music reflecting their own lives and collective experiences, their songwriting stays true to traditional bluegrass.
June 25—Omaha, NE—Slowdown
June 26—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater
June 27—Eau Claire, WI—Blue Ox Music Festival
June 28—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center
July 2—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center
July 3—Buffalo, NY—Outer Harbor
July 4—Garrettsville, OH—Grassfire Festival
July 5—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed (outdoors)
July 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards
July 18—High Point, NC—Cohab Space
July 19—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival
July 20—Cincinnati, OH—Riverfront Live
July 31—Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon
August 1—Bend, OR—Century Center*
August 2—Seattle, WA—Oodalalee – Concerts at Pier 62
August 3—Kaslo, BC—Kaslo Jazz, Etc.
August 9—Alta, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival
August 15—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit
August 20—Toronto, CA—The Mod Club
August 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore
August 22 —Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium
August 23—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium
September 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
September 18—Utica, NY—Saranac Brewery
September 19—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass Music Festival
September 20—Annapolis, MD—Annapolis Baygrass Festival
September 21—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival
October 2—Harrisburg, PA—XL Live
October 4—Aiken, SC—Southern Strings Festival
October 5—Oxford, MS—Lyric Oxford
October 7—Tuscaloosa, AL—Bama Theatre
October 9—Eureka Springs, AR—Hillberry Music Festival
October 10—St. Louis, MO—Pageant
October 11—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre
October 12—Milwaukee, WI—Aurora Pavilion
October 29—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place
October 30—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
October 31—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center
November 1—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center
November 7—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore
November 8—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall
November 9—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE
November 12—Cocoa, FL—Cocoa Riverfront Park
November 13—Clearwater, FL—The BayCare Sound
November 14—Jupiter, FL—The Abacoa Amphitheater
November 15—Miami Beach, FL—Miami Beach Bandshell
December 11-15—Puerto Morelos, QR—Strings & Sol
*with River Whyless
†with Margo Price
