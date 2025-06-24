Greensky Bluegrass Unveil Fall Tour Dates, Special Anniversary Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved Bluegrass-Americana band Greensky Bluegrass is celebrating their 25th Anniversary this Halloween with two special hometown shows at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI on October 31 and November 1.

The band will hit the road for a host of headline tour dates this fall, including stops in Charlotte, Milwaukee, Miami Beach, Jacksonville, Madison and more. See below for a complete list of dates. General on-sale begins on Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local. See HERE for tickets and additional information.

To celebrate the milestone, the band recently released a brand new single, “Can’t Stop Now,” featuring Sam Bush. Listen/share the song HERE and watch their performance of the track at Telluride Bluegrass Festival this past weekend HERE.

For over two decades now, progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)—have become known for their dynamic live performances and extensive touring schedule. With music reflecting their own lives and collective experiences, their songwriting stays true to traditional bluegrass.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS TOUR DATES

June 25—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

June 26—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

June 27—Eau Claire, WI—Blue Ox Music Festival

June 28—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center

July 2—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center

July 3—Buffalo, NY—Outer Harbor

July 4—Garrettsville, OH—Grassfire Festival

July 5—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed (outdoors)

July 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards

July 18—High Point, NC—Cohab Space

July 19—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival

July 20—Cincinnati, OH—Riverfront Live

July 31—Happy Valley, OR—Pickathon

August 1—Bend, OR—Century Center*

August 2—Seattle, WA—Oodalalee – Concerts at Pier 62

August 3—Kaslo, BC—Kaslo Jazz, Etc.

August 9—Alta, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

August 15—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

August 20—Toronto, CA—The Mod Club

August 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

August 22 —Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium

August 23—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium

September 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 18—Utica, NY—Saranac Brewery

September 19—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass Music Festival

September 20—Annapolis, MD—Annapolis Baygrass Festival

September 21—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

October 2—Harrisburg, PA—XL Live

October 4—Aiken, SC—Southern Strings Festival

October 5—Oxford, MS—Lyric Oxford

October 7—Tuscaloosa, AL—Bama Theatre

October 9—Eureka Springs, AR—Hillberry Music Festival

October 10—St. Louis, MO—Pageant

October 11—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre

October 12—Milwaukee, WI—Aurora Pavilion

October 29—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place

October 30—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

October 31—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center

November 1—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center

November 7—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore

November 8—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

November 9—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE

November 12—Cocoa, FL—Cocoa Riverfront Park

November 13—Clearwater, FL—The BayCare Sound

November 14—Jupiter, FL—The Abacoa Amphitheater

November 15—Miami Beach, FL—Miami Beach Bandshell

December 11-15—Puerto Morelos, QR—Strings & Sol

*with River Whyless

†with Margo Price

