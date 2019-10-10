Green Day Release New Track 'Fire, Ready, Aim'

After announcing a two-year, cross-platform partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®), five-time Grammy Award-winning band Green Day unleash their latest track, "Fire, Ready, Aim" off their forthcoming thirteenth studio album, Father Of All...out February 7, 2020 on Reprise/Warner Records. "Fire, Ready, Aim" is the opening theme song for the National Hockey League and NBCSN's Wednesday Night Hockey game broadcasts, starting with tonight's New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the new song will be featured on NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the 2019-20 season. Green Day will also perform at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).

Watch Green Day/Wednesday Night Hockey show open below!

Pre-order Father Of All... here.

The lead single and title track from Green Day's upcoming studio album, Father Of All... is already Top 5 at both Alternative and Rock radio. The band showcased their high energy hit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Rolling Stone took note, calling the performance "a fast-paced rocker that finds frontman Billie Joe Armstrong using his upper register to lend a sweet edge to his depiction of life inside a maelstrom of chaos and paranoia."

Tickets are on-sale and going fast for Green Day's global The Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson with fellow artists Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Tour dates and tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Greg Schneider





Related Articles View More Music Stories