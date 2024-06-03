Grace Tyler to Release New Single 'I Wish I Smoked'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas born singer-songwriter, Grace Tyler, will release her latest single “I Wish I Smoked,” this Friday, June 7th. Signaling a new era of her music, Tyler opens up about a toxic relationship with an ex that inevitably keeps showing up in her life and the lengths she would go to be able to simply walk away. The track, written by Tyler, Cooper Bascom, Noah West, and Davey Arnold, and produced by Cooper Bascom, infuses a pop flare with Tyler’s captivating Country vocals that leaves you wanting one more drag.

“I’m so excited to be releasing “I Wish I Smoked”! This was a song that the moment we wrote it I knew I was going to release it. I know I’m obsessed with a song when I can’t stop listening to it and I think I listened to the demo at least 30 times the night we wrote it, so I’m thrilled to finally share this song!," Grace Tyler said.

Fans can check out Tyler’s live acoustic session with Country Rebel starting with her performance of “I Wish I Smoked” on Friday, June 21st. The series will continue with a rollout of performances of “My Mistake,” “Dinner’s Getting Cold,” and “Jesus in a Bar” in the following weeks.

Tyler will be making her first-ever CMA Fest appearance at Spotify House on June 7th at 6pm CT at their rooftop Fresh Finds stage powered by Samsung Galaxy. She will join fellow up-and-coming artists Maddox Batson and Noah Rinker. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Tyler during her CMA Fest Meet-and-Greet at Fan Fair on June 9th (10:30am – 11:00am CT) and can see her with her band performing on the CMA Fest Hard Rock Stage that afternoon (12:15pm – 12:40pm CT).

“I grew up going to CMA Fest as a fan and remember wanting to play it so badly, so this is a dream come true. Last year, I was downtown with my friends during CMA Fest and remember telling them “I will be playing CMA Fest next year,” so this is a full circle moment. I can’t wait to see all the country music fans in Nashville!" says Grace Tyler.

Upcoming Show Dates:

6.21.24 Loveland, CO Blue Arena *opening for Lee Brice 6.22.24 Mack, CO Country Jam *joining Lee Brice on-stage 6.29.24 Dallas, TX Klyde Warren Park 7.18.24 Twins Lakes, WI Country Thunder Wisconsin 8.31.24 Red Lion, PA Double Barrell Roadhouse *opening for Chase Matthew 10.24.24 Prosper, TX The Gin 10.25.24 Katy, TX Home Run Dugout *opening for Josh Turner 10.26.24 Helotes, TX Floore’s Country Store *opening for Josh Turner 11.15.24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall *opening for Lee Brice 11.16.24 Helotes, TX Floore’s Country Store *opening for Lee Brice

Photo Credit: Kenzie Maroney

