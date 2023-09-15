Goo Goo Dolls to Release of 'Dizzy Up the Girl' Special 25th Anniversary Colored Vinyl

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls release a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl. The limited edition reissue is pressed on metallic silver vinyl, celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary. Fans can purchase the 25th anniversary edition HERE while you can watch/share a fully restored version of the “Iris” music video below.

Originally released on September 22, 1998, via Warner Records, Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features 5 top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams).

Goo Goo Dolls will also release Live At The Academy on October 20, which was recorded during their CMJ Music Marathon performance in New York City on November 21, 1995. Last week, the group debuted a live version of their track “Stop The World,” appearing on their 1993 album Superstar Car Wash. Fans can pre-order Live At The Academy HERE while you can purchase an album T-Shirt HERE.

In 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece traveled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. On the eve of what would be their biggest show in New York at that time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone’s radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring).

Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career.

The band will continue to take their lauded live show on the road this September with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums. The Big Night Out Tour will see Goo Goo Dolls delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their recent album Chaos in Bloom and other hits from their complete discography.

In addition, the band will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Full tour routing can be found below while further ticketing information can be found HERE.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE THE BIG NIGHT OUT TOUR

Sep 15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Sep 16 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center #

Sep 18 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

Sep 20 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

Sep 22 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater #

Sep 23 - Omaha, NE - The Astro #

Sep 24 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #

Sep 26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

Sep 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

# with Fitz and The Tantrums