Goo Goo Dolls' Hit Single 'Iris' Eclipses 1 Billion Streams

Fresh off the release of their brand new 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom [Warner Records], GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have reached a new milestone in their nearly four decade career today, as their indelible smash hit "Iris" has officially eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The song, which recently achieved seven-times platinum status and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Snail Mail and more in recent years, has been an unwavering staple not only in alt rock music, but pop culture as a whole since its release in 1998. Originally featured on the band's sixth record Dizzy Up The Girl, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and was later named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years," serving as a testament to the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.

With over 35 years together as a band, Goo Goo Dolls' new record Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have throughout their entire career. Consisting of 10 tracks including the standouts "Yeah, I Like You," "You Are The Answer" and "Going Crazy," Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock outfits of all time. Listen to the album now here and visit here for the exclusive Chaos in Bloom merch collection.

While Chaos in Bloom isn't necessarily an album borne out by the pandemic, many of the tracks reflect on all of the things in daily life that became amplified while everyone was isolated from one another and sequestered at home. To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic.

An environment as remote as it is rich with historic rock music roots, the location proved to be the perfect setting for clearing the noise and creating such a record, which carries a true live quality that the band captured by blending vintage instruments and gear with new-age recording processes and techniques. To celebrate the album release this week, Spotify has dedicated their coveted Times Square billboard in New York City to Goo Goo Dolls and the arrival of Chaos in Bloom.

Last week, the band also announced the second leg of their nationwide Chaos in Bloom tour, adding to their sprawling headlining tour this summer in which they're playing at iconic outdoor venues including Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY.

The newly announced tour dates will kick off on October 28th in Eau Claire, WI, and will serve as an intimate theater tour that will see the band playing new songs, deep cuts and the hits from their illustrious catalog. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, August 17 at 10am local time through Thursday, August 18 at 10pm local time, and general onsale tickets will be available beginning Friday, August 19th at 10AM local time. For tickets and more information, visit here.

The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including "Yeah, I Like You," "Going Crazy," and "War," along with other tracks from their complete discography. Blue October will provide support for the entire summer run and Whitehall will provide support for the newly announced dates.

GOO GOO DOLLS - CHAOS IN BLOOM TOUR DATES

August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

August 17, 2022 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap #

August 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

August 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre #

August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place #

August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre #

August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

September 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

September 3, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

September 4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater #

September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater #

September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre #

September 15, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Mejer Gardens #

September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre #

September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion #

September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park #

September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater #

September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center #

October 28, 2022 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 - Ames, IA - Iowa State Center - Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre *

November 3, 2022 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium *

November 20, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre *

#Support from Blue October

*Support from Whitehall, Tickets on sale August 19th at 10AM Local Time

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles."

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum & gold statuses - including the recently platinum-certified "Slide", "Black Balloon" and "Better Days".