Gone To Color Shares Debut Single 'The 606'

Today Gone to Color shares its debut single, "The 606" feat. Jessie Stein of The Luyas and announces its self-titled debut LP which will be released Oct. 15, 2021.

Gone to Color is an experimental rock/electronic music duo originally formed in Cincinnati and currently coexisting in Atlanta and Washington D.C. Core members Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim frequently use the collaborative space to explore their songwriting with other artists.

Gone to Color's debut single and artwork features photography from Baltimore's Patrick Joust. Joust's stark images are supported with new wave typography by Norwegian graphic designer Simen Røyseland. The band's debut music video was directed by Louis Dazy- a French photographer known for his dreamy use of double exposure and overlay.

Their debut single, "The 606," features Jessie Stein of The Luyas. The song is full of color, flavors, and nooks that remain interesting listen after listen. It's eclectic but connected, dark with some light, immersive and intricate.

Gone to Color's debut album is stacked with an incredible host of collaborators, including three-time Mercury Prize nominated Martina Topley-Bird (Massive Attack and Tricky collaborator), Pat Sansone of Wilco, top ten synthesist Richard Devine, Angus Andrew of Liars, GRAMMY nominee Ade Blackburn of Clinic, and Kurt Wagner of Lambchop. The record was co-produced by Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy).

Their debut album is full of color, flavors, and nooks that remain interesting listen after listen. It's eclectic but connected, dark with some light, immersive and intricate. One of the standout performances on the record is Angus Andrew's powerful reflection on the track "Suicide." Canadian vocalist, and member of The Luyas, Jessie Stein articulates evocative lyrics among an ocean of synth and guitar textures on "The 606." Carson Cox, of the band Merchandise, challenges pop with a provocative vocal on "Voyeur Nation." In "Dissolved," Martina Topley-Bird earnestly sings a nuanced, rhythmically engaging downtempo ballad in the way that only she can. Strong performances by veterans Kurt Wagner and Ade Blackburn add a thoughtful, engaging poeticism to the album's progression at just the right times.