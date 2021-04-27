Gone Gone Beyond Release Live Acoustic Video for 'Coast'

International four-part musical hybrid project Gone Gone Beyond, whose original music been described as "mesmerizing future folk" by Consequence of Sound, has released a live, acoustic performance video of their harmonic single "Coast." Watch the video, filmed in Baja, CA and featuring Sean Rodman of Moontricks on banjo, below. "Coast," which has racked up nearly 1 million streams on Spotify since its spring 2020 release, will be featured on Gone Gone Beyond's forthcoming full-length album 2030, out later this year. The banjo and 808-laced track declares in its sing-song chorus, "It's out of my control, so I'm going to coast for a little while." PRESS HERE to listen to "Coast" on DSPs.

"A great song can be played many ways. Kicked up by about 20 bpm, this live performance version of 'Coast' is a departure from the original, inspired by both the thrill of playing music together again and the magical scenery tucked away at the tip of Baja," shares the band. "This atmosphere inspired us to tap into a different energy which brought the song to life in a new way."

The synergy between the four members of Gone Gone Beyond is magical. Comprised of multi-instrumentalists/singer-songwriters David Block (Los Angeles/NYC), Danny Musengo (Iowa/NYC), Kat Factor (Santa Cruz) and Mel Semé (Cuba/Barcelona), each player brings a unique and diverse perspective on sound, culture, and life to the project. The group's inimitable brand of music honors the traditions of folk-Americana songwriting while bringing together a myriad of influences from electronica, jazz, soul, and world music.

Gone Gone Beyond first debuted in 2016 and was essentially birthed from David's electronic project The Human Experience, where the producer collaborated with dozens of solo artists worldwide over the course of many years. David had released music with Danny, Kat and Mel separately in different parts of the world amidst his travelling prior to the formation of the band. Since the release of their debut EP, 49 Bogart, and their first full-length Things Are Changing in 2019, Gone Gone Beyond has performed at a range of high-profile events including Coachella, Lightning In A Bottle, SXSW, Red Rocks, and the UN General Assembly, while accumulating millions of streams with their unique sonic landscape.

As a microcosm of the world and all its exquisite diversity, Gone Gone Beyond hopes to inspire every generation in all corners of the globe and guide them on a spiritual journey towards change, with songs that everyone can sing along to.

Stay tuned for more new music and announcements from Gone Gone Beyond in the coming weeks!

Watch here:

Photo Credit: LP Hastings