GoldFlÄ“ce Release Sexy, Soulful 'Tie One On' Single

The Artist known as GoldFlÄ“ce, David "Rook" Goldflies, releases sexy, soulful pop/rock single and video, "Tie One On." "This is a song about the start of the healing process when the one you care for the most moves on," explains Goldflies. "The song remembers the good times but comes back to the hard reality of the breakup."

Soulful guitar underscores the raw emotion of the heart. Written and produced by GoldFlÄ“ce, "Tie One On" features Matt Siegal on guitar (Allman Goldflies Band alumnus), and brother Mike Kach (Dickey Betts Great Southern Band). Special thanks to H. Rowe.

Visit the Tie One On Pre-Release page here and click the Pre-Save button. "Tie One On" will be added to your Spotify account and you will be notified when the song goes live. "Tie One On" will be available in online stores and streaming services beginning September 1.

GoldFlÄ“ce is a musical artist and multi-instrumentalist who creates in many genres of music. From his recording and performance experience in the Allman Brothers Band (.Rock), years of performing both small combos and big bands (.Jazz), electronic house based Ableton productions integrated with traditional instruments (.EDM), and finally as principal bassist in a symphony orchestra (.Classical), GoldFlÄ“ce brings a lifetime of hands-on perspective to music composition and performance. Visit the links below to listen to some of the music of GoldFlÄ“ce. Licensing and scores are available for much of the music on this site. GoldFlÄ“ce is also accepting commissions for custom musical projects.

