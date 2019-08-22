Gold Dime to Release My House via Fire Talk Records

On October 11, Gold Dime will release My House via Fire Talk Records. Today the band shared the official video for "Hindsight II" the first single to be lifted from the forthcoming release. The video which was directed by Joe Wakeman premiered at Brooklyn Vegan and can also be shared at YouTube. The video was shot at the legendary performance art space The Kitchen in New York City, where Ambro, Wakeman and bandmate Ian Douglas-Moore all sometimes work. About the video Gold Dime's Andrya Ambro says, "Sometimes we better understand the past if we just talk to it. So this is just the rhetorical me talking to the past through Hindsight personified. Also I think I had The Velvet Underground's 'Hey Mr. Rain' rattling around in my head when this all went down. There is a 'Hindsight' first edition on Gold Dime's debut album Nerves. It's basically the haiku version of 'Hindsight II,' only on piano and much more austere." "Hindsight II" is also available today on all digital streaming services to add to your favorite end of summer playlists.

While previous iterations of Gold Dime featured something of a revolving door of collaborators, and were pretty much under Andrya Ambro's direction, entirely, My House sees a new, more collective effort, with Ian Douglas-Moore on bass and John Bohannon (Ancient Ocean || J.R. Bohannon) on guitar.

Coming from her previous, highly acclaimed noisy rock duo Talk Normal, Gold Dime's first release, 2017's Nerves, was the first time Ambro has had no one to answer to but herself. "I can be a control freak," she notes. After Talk Normal, I was like fine, I'll do everything, for my own independence and perhaps a desire to just, well, control things."

This is much less the case with My House. Produced by Ambro and recorded/mixed by Ernie Indradat, the wildly dynamic sound with which the [new] trio plays is immediately recognizable as the work of more than one mind connecting with each other. Recorded in stages throughout 2018, the album is 8 new tracks, some written by Ambro alone, some an amalgamation of the band.

These songs ebb and flow, each song an epic poem in and of itself. Though dutied with drums in a live setting, and though she plays them damn well, Andrya Ambro's vocal prowess is at the core of everything, whether at hushed moments of emotive tension or intense and incensed wails that echo what it means to feel everything. Pained "ooh's" at the peak moments of "Hindsight II," and the most human lyrics like, "I want to understand each other," are but singular moments in an overall staggering upheaval of comfortability and norms.

As for Ambro's production, it has always resisted pigeonholing. Walking a tightrope between unapologetic art rock and disarming intimacy, she integrates triumphant doubled guitars whose distorted fuzz winks at the mayhem of Les Rallizes Denudes, deep floor toms that quick pivot to galvanizing beats on a bed of dead spinning cymbals, to sometimes spoken, sometimes sung Laurie Anderson-esque words that uplift into a many voiced choir. And the warm bass lines, well they would make Holger Czukay from CAN very proud.

My House, according to Ambro, is intended to be something of a gruff father's declaration at dinner, fist slamming on the table, but rather than the stubborn, undying manners that would come with "living under my roof," she only demands that everything be done with the same degree of tireless dedication and authenticity. "I want every beat to be played with intention. 'Cause why play if you don't mean it?" Every moment of this album acts as just that-a demand to own something, whether it be self or art or place in this world. We have no choice but to listen, to respect it. This is her house... well Gold Dime's house.

Gold Dime Tour Dates

10.09 - New York, NY @ Alphaville, Record Release w/ Wume + P.E. (mems Pill & Eaters)

10.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Jerrys on Front

10.12 - Baltimore, MD @ True Vine

10.14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Gooski's

10.15 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's Locker Room

10.16 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

10.17 - Detroit, MI @ Trumbell Plex

10.18 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Comet

10.19 - Columbus, OH @The Summit

10.22 - Boston, MA @ Dorchester Art Project

My House track list:

1. Hindsight II

2. My House

3. La Isla de Vaso

4. ABC Wendy

5. Boomerang

6. Peggy

7. The Normal

8. Revolution

9. Goo





