Glaare Shares New Single 'Divine Excess'

Los Angeles-based band Glaare are pleased to share "Divine Excess" the latest single to be lifted from their sophomore album Your Hellbound Heart out April 30 on Weryd Son Records. The album can be pre-ordered Bandcamp and is available on limited edition, colored vinyl at Weryd Son Records' Hello Merch store. "Divine Excess," which features guest vocals from Ross Farrar (Ceremony / Spice / Crisis Man), premiered today at CVLT Nation and will be on all streaming services this Friday. About the song Brandon Pierce told CVLT Nation, "The narrative is essentially a conversation with your shadow where you're ridiculing your actions and mutilating yourself by failing to understand the nature of your ego. Having a rigid core of beliefs that you take as doctrine and what happens when you break them. The judgment and lack of ability to reconcile with yourself."

Last month the band released the single "Young Hell" from Your Hellbound Heart. The official video for the track, which was directed by Paige Dowling and features cinematography Nicholas Piatnik, debuted at New Noise Magazine and can also be shared at YouTube. "Young Hell" follows up the album's first single "Mirrors" which can be shared at YouTube or Spotify.

With the 2017 release of their debut LP To Deaf & Day Glaare garnered both critical praise and swift ascent to their place in the LA darkwave pantheon. The record's split release between a boutique domestic label and believed European indie label, Weyrd Son, won Glaare a devoted following both at home and internationally. This spring Glaare returns with their sophomore full-length album Your Hellbound Heart on Weyrd Son Records.

When it comes to explanations for what exactly Glaare has done this time around, we need not look much further than the name of the album itself. Your Hellbound Heart, just like the book it's named after, is the embodiment of pleasure granted to someone after a time of extreme torture. Its relation to the 80s classic movie Helllraiser, as well as countless other nostalgic stories involving familiar metaphors of life journeys, is most certainly not by accident either. Don't be fooled by its synth heavy dance introduction. Behind the relentless party your face off, drive faster 'till you crash tracks is anything but a story about a good time. This album is the perfect representation of what would have been running through Sarah Conner's head while she did chin-ups in the looney bin. Waiting for the day that she gets her revenge on a world that's gaslighting her. In fact, one of the songs is none other than "T2"in honor of the apocalyptic cautionary tale. The process for these California natives has always been no process at all. They firmly believe in letting the album write itself and just submit to what it wants as though it is an entity in and of itself that demands from its members the way a dictator would. If their first album To Deaf and Day was the aftermath of when your heart breaks, then its successor is the aftermath of when your mind breaks.

Founding members Brandon (Ancestors, Buried at Sea, Black Mare, Soft Kill) and Rachael, an experienced vocalist who spent her formative years demoing pop songs for major labels form the central songwriting core. They are joined by Rex (Black Math Horseman, Animato) and Marisa (Wax Idols, Bizou) on guitar, bass, synth, percussion and backing vocals respectively.

Glaare has shared the stage with Clay Rending, Second Still, Fearing, Ceremony and more. Cherry picking the best elements of darkwave, dream pop and goth-rock, Glaare's singular approach has made them stand out in the LA post-punk / darkwave scene that birthed them.

Photo Credit: Brandon Pierce, Julian Medina & Meg Wad