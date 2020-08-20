Gilligan Moss Releases New Single 'Ultraparadiso'

The track marks the Chicago-born duo’s first single release of 2020.

Chicago-bred musicians Gilligan Moss have unveiled their new single 'Ultraparadíso', out August 20 via Foreign Family Collective.

Combining rhythmic percussion, warm guitars, and an unexpected Paul Simon-inspired outro, 'Ultraparadíso' harnesses an transportive summer feeling that more than matches the track title.

"We wrote this song as a postcard from a daydream. It is a song in transition caught between club-land & psychedelia, dreamspace and being awake. Our favorite music is transportive, and we just wanted to bring people from quarantine to not only a paradise, but an ultraparadise" says Gilligan Moss about the track.

Ben and Evan met at Park West preschool in Chicago at age three. They attended summer camp together in the north woods of Wisconsin as kids, and started making music together in 2015. Since then, they have released 2 EPs, Ceremonial (2015) and What Happened (2018), as well as official remixes for Glass Animals and Sebastian Tellier. The guys have toured with Glass Animals, Toro Y Moi and Tourist and played major festivals such as Coachella, Pitchfork Paris and Electric Forest.

Most recently, they remixed the track "Squeezi" by British cult band Man Jumping as part of a compilation and released a standalone single, "What Could I Say?". Ben and Evan are currently based in Brooklyn, finding themselves just a few blocks apart while quarantining.

Their first single release of the new decade, 'Ultraparadíso' represents the beginning of a new chapter for the duo, looking to bring a much needed sense of escapism during these uncertain times.

