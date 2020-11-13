Ghana's Darkovibes Delivers Timely EP 'The Cornerstone'

Listen to the new EP below!

Trailblazing Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Darkovibes has delivered his timely new EP The Cornerstone available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard. CLICK HERE to listen to the eclectic tape that fuses elements of Ghanaian Afrobeat with hip-hop, rap, and trap, and features standout collaborations with the likes of Sarkodie, RJZ, Humble Dis, and Vision DJ as well as production by JumpOFF, Willisbeatz, Badszn, and QuickSox.

On the inspiration behind his new Cornerstone project, Darkovibes shares, "This tape comes at the end of the year 2020 that has indeed shaken everyone to the core. It has now found us questioning what our foundations and cornerstones are and remembering to have faith in each other, ourselves, and God, is vital during this chapter. The Cornerstone is one for my fans and is an attestation to my greatness, it is faith in action. When I look at where I came from and how far I've come, I just know I'm destined for great things."

Earlier this year, Darkovibes dropped his critically acclaimed debut solo album Kpanlogo , which explored his roots and musical heritage and saw him collaborate with a slew of Africa's finest musicians including Mr. Eazi, Joey B, King Promise, Runtown, and Stonbwoy. The album's lead single " Inna Song (Gin & Lime) " with King Promise hit #1 on Apple Music's Ghana Top 100 Chart and the duo graced the cover of Apple Music's Africa Now playlist -- the streaming platform's largest African playlist -- becoming the first artist from Ghana to do so.

While Kpanlogo explored Darkovibes' rich heritage, The Cornerstone showcases the diversity of a true artist who spans countless genres, and whose influence knows no international boundaries. It gives us a hint at the huge wealth of musical virtue that Darkovibes will bestow on us next year.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles