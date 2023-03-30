Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gentleman's Dub & Eva Lazarus Share New Single 'High Hopes'

Gentleman's Dub & Eva Lazarus Share New Single 'High Hopes'

It’s the next cut coming from their upcoming new studio album due out June 9.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Gentleman's Dub Club have teamed up with the inimitable force of nature Eva Lazarus on their new single, "High Hopes," which comes out today via Easy Star Records.

It's the next cut coming from their upcoming new studio album due out June 9. The song is a heavy-grooving one drop riddim that has all the hallmarks of another classic GDC sing-along anthem. Laced with the songwriting and production wizardry of Brad Baloo (The Nextmen), "High Hopes" is an already essential cut for lovers of feel-good summertime reggae. Watch the new music video below.

"'High Hopes' came out of a bunch of writing sessions we did with the genius Brad Baloo prior to starting the LP sessions," says GDC's bassist/vocalist Toby Davies.

"We wanted to make something heavy but uplifting; something we could play in the club and at festivals. Once we'd got the main hook written, we realized it would be a great opportunity to have Johnny play off a female vocalist, and the first name that came to mind was Eva Lazarus: she's an unbelievable singer and we thought had the perfect delivery to jump on the song. The way Johnny and Eva lock in and bounce off each other on the record is so satisfying, and already, after one tour with it in the set, when we perform it live the place goes absolutely bonkers!"

Lazarus, best known for her own recordings with Mungo's Hi Fi, Zed Axis, and many others, also was a featured guest on GDC's earlier single, "Fire In The Hole," from their album Dubtopia. So her presence on the song is a welcome return to the GDC family.

She joined the band when they played two sold out shows in Bristol at the start of March, which is where the music video for the track was filmed. The music video segues partly through to a drum & bass remix version (produced by Selecta J-Man) of the song, but, don't worry - the remix will be coming out later this year.

Look for more news about the upcoming full-length Gentleman's Dub Club album, produced by Brad Baloo, coming soon.



Natalie Merchant Debuts New Single Tower of Babel Photo
Natalie Merchant Debuts New Single 'Tower of Babel'
The track features arrangements by trombone player Steve Davis, and follows the first single and video, “Come On, Aphrodite”—featuring Abena Koomson-Davis—from Merchant’s forthcoming album Keep Your Courage. Produced by Merchant, Keep Your Courage is the artist’s ninth solo studio album, and the latest new material since 2014’s self-titled record.
Helen Money & Will Thomas Share New Single Half Asleep Photo
Helen Money & Will Thomas Share New Single 'Half Asleep'
Trace is a masterclass in sound design. Chesley’s formidable skill as a cellist and composer ground the compositions with rich organic sounds of cello and bow. Thomas’s equally deft hand manipulating electronics and keyboards create potent frameworks that bolster the sense of mystery and searching across the album.
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y Announce Upcoming Concert Photo
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y Announce Upcoming Concert
Following the release of their debut single “Essence Fest,” Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper, Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, announced their upcoming concert at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on April 7th in support of their EP For Motivational Use Only.
Big Words Release Speed Racer Single & Annouce Debut Album Photo
Big Words Release 'Speed Racer' Single & Annouce Debut Album
Recorded over two years across three different studios, Nightmares of a Stardom Dream is an honest representation of the band’s lived experiences that sways from psychedelic-soul grooves to alt-R&B bops to cosmic folk to infectious indie-pop. Expanding on the cult success and critical-acclaim that followed their debut EP.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'
March 29, 2023

Dizzy shares their new single “Open Up Wide”. A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, “Open Up Wide” explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY,
Kerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LPKerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LP
March 29, 2023

Drawing influence from the likes of Prince, Hall and Oates and Steely Dan, Charles's obsessively produced tracks land somewhere between laid-back synth pop, smooth dad rock and seductive R&B. The New Jersey-based songwriter and producer pairs his intimate falsetto with a lush palette of synthesizers and the inimitable sax stylings of Max Cudworth.
Photos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 PremierePhotos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 Premiere
March 29, 2023

Check out photos from the premiere of Murder Mystery 2, including shots of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, actors Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell, Annie Mumolo, and more.
Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'
March 29, 2023

Is it hot in here, or is it just the new music video from Ghost Hounds? The blues-rock group has released a tantalizing video for their recent single “Dirty Angel,” out now. “Dirty Angel” is the first single off the band’s upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record.
Kylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver HeldensKylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver Heldens
March 29, 2023

Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit 'The Loco-Motion' which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.
share