Genesis Owusu Announces Paramore Tour Dates

Genesis Owusu kicked off his 2022 making his national late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has gone on to perform numerous sold-out headline shows and festival performances across North America, Europe and Australia, including and supporting Tame Impala.

Today, he announces that he'll support Paramore on a number of North American shows in 2023 including NYC's Madison Square Garden. See full tour routing below.

The Ghanaian-Australian artist born Kofi Owusu-Ansah also recently released his single "Get Inspired," which is now featured in a global Apple ad for Apple Fitness+.

The track features a series of siren-like guitar wails, jutting bass notes and Owusu's inimitable lyrical jabs. Offsetting a menacing and poetic punk hybridity is Owusu's infectious falsetto breakdown midway through the piece before a driving rhythm resumes.

The song follows his single and video "GTFO" which was praised by the likes of BET, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Paper, Paste, Uproxx and more, and nominated for two ARIA awards this year - "Best Video" and "Best Independent Release." Owusu and his Black Dog Band are also nominated for "Best Australian Live Act," following his four ARIA Award wins in 2021 including "Album of the Year."

As an exponentially rising artist on a global scale, Genesis Owusu has defied genre and style to keep the limelight burning following the release of his debut album, Smiling With No Teeth in March 2021. He sold out his 22-date Australian tour in 2021 with his Goon Club, and then again sold out his national theater tour with The Black Dog Band (his recording band) in 2022.

Owusu jetted to the United States for his first ever international tour, performing 16 shows with his Goons in the spring, and then a 13-date European tour that featured sold-out stops in London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Berlin's Berghain, as well as a performance at Barcelona's Primavera Sound.

After his widely talked-about Splendour in the Grass performance in July, Owusu returned to North America for performances at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Osheaga Festival in Montreal, This Ain't No Picnic Festival in California and Austin City Limits. He also supported Khuranghbin in Austin alongside Thundercat, and joined Glass Animals for a string of shows hitting Nashville, Toronto and Cincinnati.

Owusu's profound artistic revolution and soul-bearing diversity has seen his debut album, Smiling With No Teeth ushered in as one of Australia's most praised recent albums. In addition to the ARIA wins in 2021, the album secured triple j's "Album of the Year" and Rolling Stone Australia's "Best Album," among other awards.

It also received global acclaim from tastemakers and critics alike including i-D, Los Angeles Times, MTV, NPR Music, OkayPlayer, PAPER Magazine, Pitchfork, SPIN, Teen Vogue, The FADER, The Needle Drop and much more. Owusu additionally saw his album track, "Gold Chains" included on President Obama's Favorite Music of 2021 list.

GENESIS OWUSU TOUR DATES

Nov 26 Canberra, ACT, Australia - Spilt Milk

Dec 03 Ballarat, VIC, Australia - Spilt Milk

Dec 04 Gold Coast, QLD, Australia - Spilt Milk

Dec 27-28 Glenworth Valley, NSW, Australia - Lost Paradise

Dec 29 Lorne, VIC, Australia - Falls Festival

Dec 31 Byron Bay, NSW, Australia - Falls Festival

Jan 07 - 08 Fremantle, WA, Australia - Falls Festival

May 23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**

May 25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**

May 30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

June 02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**

June 04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**

June 05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**

June 07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**

June 08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**

June 10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**

June 11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**

June 13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**

June 14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**

**notes tour dates with Paramore, Bloc Party

Photo by Bec Parsons