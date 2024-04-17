Gatecreeper Release 'Masterpiece of Chaos' Single From Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gatecreeper has released their searing new single Masterpiece of Chaos, which evokes their tried and true, singular death metal style.

Vocalist Chase Mason tells, “Masterpiece of Chaos is a nightmarish vision of a broken mirror with an ominous creature that lives within the fragmented web of glass. It sonically contrasts and compliments the more melodic approach we took to some of the other songs."

Gatecreeper’s pivotal new album Dark Superstition is due in just one month via Nuclear Blast - their label debut. Their sprawling third full-length is more concise, melodic, and memorable than anything they’ve ever done. It sees vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown—carving out their own path.

Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown, and trust in magic or chance. The album shapeshifts from one brutal soundscape to the next as each sonic structure rouses its own emotion and landscape.

“Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” Mason says. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”

To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer / songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, MA with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who also mixed the album.

This month Gatecreeper hit the road with In Flames followed by a West Coast / Southwest headlining run which hits Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver and more. Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer and Final Gasp will support each night. Tickets can be purchased here - see below for a full list of dates.

More About Gatecreeper:

Formed in 2013, Gatecreeper have spent the last decade steadily winning fans across metal, punk and hardcore scenes. Their self-titled 2014 EP established instant credibility as purveyors of the old-school form. The band signed with Relapse, releasing their highly acclaimed full-length debut Sonoran Depravation (2016), followed by Deserted (2019) and An Unexpected Reality (2021) which was released by Closed Casket Activities. Throughout the years they’ve toured with Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Obituary, Municipal Waste and more.

Gatecreeper is:

Chase H. Mason | Vocals

Eric Wagner | Guitar

Matt Arrebollo | Drums

Israel Garza | Guitar

Alex Brown | Bass

Dark Superstition Track Listing:

01 - Dead Star

02 - Oblivion

03 - The Black Curtain (Official Music Video)

04 - Masterpiece of Chaos

05 - Superstitious Vision

06 - A Chilling Aura

07 - Caught in the Treads (Official Music Video)

08 - Flesh Habit

09 - Mistaken For Dead

10 - Tears Fall From the Sky



Gatecreeper Live Dates:

Tickets Here

Apr 28: London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

Apr 29: Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre *

May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva *

May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall *

May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead *

May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

May 11: Pensacola, FL - Handlebar *

May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *

May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom *

May 18: Louisville, KY - Portal *

May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews *

May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn *

May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

May 24: Austin, TX - Emo’s *

May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues *

May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

May 28: Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Distillery

May 29: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 30: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 31: Boise, ID - The Olympic

Jun 01: Vancouver, BC - Pearl on Granville

Jun 02: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Jun 03: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Jun 05: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Jun 06: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop

Jun 07: Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Jun 08: Mesa, AZ - Record Release Show

Oct 30: Dublin, IRE - Whelan's

Oct 31: Bristol, UK - The Fleece

Nov 01: London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

Nov 03: Hertogenbosch, NL - Sepulfest

Nov 04: Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

Nov 05: Zurich, CH - Dynamo

Nov 06: Milan, IT - Legend Club

Nov 07: Vienna, AT - Arena

Nov 08: Munich, DE - Backstage

Nov 09: Essen, DE - Turock

Nov 10: Hannover, DE - Musikzentrum

Nov 11: Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

Nov 14: Tampere, FI - Olympia

Nov 15: Helsinki, FI - Aaniwalli

Nov 16: Oulu, FL - Kantakrouvi

Nov 18: Stockholm, SE - Kollektivet Livet

Nov 19: Gothenburg, SE - Film Studios

Nov 20: Hamburg, DE - Knust

Nov 21: Berlin, DE - SO36

Nov 22: Leipzig, DE - Ut Connewitz

Nov 23: Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

Nov 24: Antwerp, BE - Zappa

* - w/ In Flames

Photo Credit: Joey Maddon