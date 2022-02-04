Garrett Tyler Teams Up With Austin Antoine for New Single 'The Moment'

Quick off the heels of his romantic hit "Lady", Garrett Tyler is back with yet another passionate single ahead of Valentine's Day entitled "The Moment". Marking the first hit he ever wrote during his solo career, "The Moment" was originally inspired by the first time he ever met his wife. The love song brushes on how sometimes when you meet that special someone, it ends up becoming much more than what you had originally expected. In this case, what started as a romantic interest ended in an irreplaceable long-term commitment to the love of his life. An organic follow-up to "Lady", "The Moment" touches on how love is like a magnet, drawing you closer to the person you desire. Featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Austin Antoine on the verses, the track embodies a classic R&B feel interspersed with buoyant drum patterns and an energetic pop soundscape. Garrett's ethereal vocals on the chorus pair seamlessly with Austin's lyrical cadence creating an undeniable bop from beginning to end.

"From the moment I saw you, I knew that I'd always love you" ~ The Moment

About Garrett Tyler:

Believing that individuality is most fully realized through collaboration and community, Garrett hopes his music will help people to understand themselves and others more deeply. An established artist, drummer, musical director, producer, multi-instrumentalist and educator, Tyler has risen to the world stage with countless international performances and clinics throughout the United States, Central America, Asia, the UK and Europe. In addition to his solo works, Garrett also plays for Judah and the Lion, for King & Country, Local Sound, Pink Laundry, Jagwar Twin and Christy Nockels. His touring/recording history includes artists such as Charlie XCX, R.LUM.R, DAVIE, Casting Crowns, Fleurie, J. Human, Josh Wilson, and more. He has appeared on shows like the Late Night with Seth Meyers and has shared the stage, opening for artists such as Billie Eilish, The 1975, The Killers, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton. A true force to be reckoned with, Garret P. Tyler's talents continue to shine in his solo efforts and "The Moment" truly sets the bar.

Follow Garrett Tyler on Instagram HERE for more info.

Listen to "The Moment" on Spotify here.