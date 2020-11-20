Gammer & Henry Fong Join Forces on 'The Feeling'

Gammer and Henry Fong come together on their versatile single "The Feeling," premiered this morning via YourEDM. Bright staccato piano and spirited vocals set-up the track, before it drops into a thunderous four-on-the-floor electro-hardstyle stomper.



"I've been a huge fan of Henry ever since I first heard his 'Mi Gente' remix," said Gammer. "Working with him has been amazing. I'd been trying to finish this track for ages and immediately when he got on and added his magic of distinctive old school pianos and fast paced house drums I knew it was right. 'The Feeling' is exactly that for me, a song to smile with."



"The Feeling" arrives amid a year of musical exploration and innovation for both producers. After wowing critics via his liquid drum n' bass charmer "Digressions" in collaboration with Mija, Gammer put forth his most personal project yet. Debuting last month on World Mental Health Day, the hardcore connoisseur dug up an emotional palate of sounds on his intimate It's Okay EP.



2020 also saw Henry Fong reach new heights, as he was tapped for official remixes of Sister Nancy's iconic reggae anthem "Bam Bam," as well as "Coño" by Jason Derulo, Puri and Jhorrmountain. "The Feeling" is Fong's second Dim Mak release of the year, following his vibrant Knock2 collaboration "What the Move (feat. General Degree)." On the new work, Fong fuses his signature thrilling energy with Gammer's ruthless hardcore production.



The product: an unprecedented, vibrant-meets-vicious anthem.



Henry Fong added: "I've been a fan of Gammer's music career for so long, and to have the opportunity to make a track with him was such an honor. I'm so happy with how this one came out, and I think all Henry Fong and Gammer fans will love this one!"

Listen here:

