Gallant Unveils New Video for 'Sweet Insomnia' Feat. 6lack

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer Gallant unveils his highly-anticipated official video for "Sweet Insomnia" feat. 6lack from his most recent album of the same name. The video debuted this morning on BET Soul and BET Her at 3am PST / 6am EST and will continue to air every hour throughout the day. Retro design meets bohemian décor in the artistic visual, directed by Cameron Dean, as Gallant croons bittersweet lyrics over the intoxicating melody. In 2019, Gallant attained critical-acclaim for his Sweet Insomnia album with support from NPR, Complex, Billboard and many more, in addition to standout track "Sleep On It" reaching the Top 20 at Urban Radio. This year, Gallant continues to ascend with a new Sweet Insomnia headlining tour kicking off in Los Angeles on February 15th, which includes support from VanJess and Ro James.

TOUR DATES:

FEBRUARY

2/15 - The Roxy Theatre - West Hollywood, CA*

2/16 - The Roxy Theatre - West Hollywood, CA*

2/19 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA*

2/20 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA*

MARCH

3/12 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON^

3/13 - L'Astral - Montreal, QC^

3/15 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY^

3/16 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY^

3/18 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA^

3/19 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA^

3/20 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD^

*VanJess

^Ro James

Gallant widens the scope of R&B with relatable confessions and thought-provoking cinematic concepts. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated iconoclast and innovator strikes a balance between bedroom-ready throwback production and nuanced narratives. This approach notched a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Urban Contemporary Album" for his breakout debut Ology. Additionally, the record debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200, emerged on Entertainment Weekly's "25 Best Albums of 2016 (So Far)," and attracted acclaim from The Guardian, Pitchfork, The FADER, and more. Not to mention, he drummed up over 378 million-plus streams to date. He brought those songs on the road alongside John Legend, entranced audiences at Coachella, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Later... with Jools Holland, and NBC's Today. Plus, he made his acting debut on HBO's Insecure. Now, he projects his vision like never before on 2019's Sweet Insomnia [Warner Records], introduced by singles "Sharpest Edges," "Crimes," and "Sleep On It."





