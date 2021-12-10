Galantis, Lucas & Steve & ILIRA Join Forces For 'Alien'

Internationally-acclaimed collaborative project Galantis, Dutch powerhouse duo Lucas & Steve and Swiss singer/songwriter ILIRA have joined forces for new collaborative single "Alien" - available now via Spinnin' Records. Using studio technology and production techniques from a distant galaxy, "Alien" redefines the middle ground between the radio and the club with otherworldly bass grooves and ILIRA's radiating vocals.

"Alien" marks the latest in series of massive genre-bending collaborations for Galantis, most recently including "Sweet Talker" with Years & Years and a remix of Coldplay & BTS' #1 single "My Universe." Galantis also reunited with Little Mix last month for a remix of their latest single "No," marking the second collaboration this year with the superstar group after their global smash hit "Heartbreak Anthem" alongside David Guetta.

Setting a new standard for songwriting in dance music, Galantis is a collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow). Galantis' debut album Pharmacy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance album chart on the strength of RIAA gold certified single "Peanut Butter Jelly" and 2x platinum certified smash "Runaway (U & I)" - the latter of which earned GRAMMY nominations for "Best Dance Recording" and "Best Remixed Recording" - while 2017's sophomore album The Aviary (featuring platinum certified single "No Money") saw a top 10 debut in 23 countries.

The third Galantis album, 2020's Church, featured the chart-topping single "Faith" with country music icon Dolly Parton featuring Mr. Probz, which saw a #1 debut on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Chart before quickly reaching #1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart where it remained for 5 weeks. Most recently, 2021's collaborative single "Heartbreak Anthem" with superstar DJ/producer David Guetta & global pop superstars Little Mix proved a global sensation, spending 10 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 chart and reaching #1 on the overall UK Radio chart. Galantis has received over 4 billion cumulative worldwide streams, and over 1.6 billion video views to date.

The story of Galantis started back in 2009. Working as Bloodshy, Karlsson's songwriting collaborations have included Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and Britney Spears (whose "Toxic" earned a GRAMMY for "Best Dance Recording"). This collaborative nature led to the birth of the Galantis project which had its live debut at 2014's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and has continued on years later as one of dance music's most dynamic and in-demand live performers.

Listen to the new single here: