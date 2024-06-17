GWAR to Embark on “The Stoned Age” Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM local time.
Infamous Shock Rock legends GWAR will embark on “The Stoned Age Tour” this fall in support of their most recent album 'The New Dark Ages.'
The aliens will start wreaking havoc on October 17th in Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues and then wrap up the tour on November 20 in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl. The tour features support from Black Metal royalty Dark Funeral and hardcore noise machine Squid Pisser along with Cancer Bats picking up select dates.
GWAR vocalist Blóthar the Berserker comments: "Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?"
w/ Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ
Sep 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Sep 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
Sep 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sep 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sep 18 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
Sep 20 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
Festivals:
Sep 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest
Sep 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
w/ Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser
*Cancer Bats replace Dark Funeral
Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Oct 18 - Tempe/Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater
Oct 19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
Oct 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Oct 23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
Oct 24 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Oct 29 - Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre
Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
Oct 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Nov 1 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
Nov 2 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Nov 3 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
Nov 5 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Nov 6 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Nov 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
Nov 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National*
Nov 10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*
Nov 11 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*
Nov 13 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Nov 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Nov 17 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Nov 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
The Intergalactic Scumdog Warriors also recently announced the re-issue of their landmark masterpiece album, 'Hell-O!,' with 2024 being its 36th anniversary. The new release will be blood-spattered clear vinyl and includes expanded artwork featuring never-before-seen photos from the time, including the original album release show in Richmond.
'Hell-O! (36th Anniversary Edition)' will be available in physical form only with limited runs of both CD and Vinyl. It is due out September 13th on the band’s own label: Pit Records.
To help celebrate this momentous release, the iconic heavy metal collective is also reprinting the "GWAR Must Die" t-shirts made oh-so-famous back in their original pillaging days by human rabble everywhere.
As some of you may know, the current lead singer of the band, Blóthar the Berserker, once inhabited the earthly form of GWAR’s original bass player, Beefcake the Mighty. We asked Blóthar for his feelings on this momentous occasion:
“It was the 80’s. I was so young and scared. I will always remember wandering around the seedy sex arcades of Times Square, pants around my ankles, tears in my eyes…little did I know, I was working on the most important record in the history of shock rock. We were polishing a turd for the ages…we wanted to call it 'Beat the Meatles,' but the record company said no…and 'Hell-O' was born.”
Photo credit: Carter Louthian
