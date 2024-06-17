GWAR to Embark on “The Stoned Age” Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Infamous Shock Rock legends GWAR will embark on “The Stoned Age Tour” this fall in support of their most recent album 'The New Dark Ages.'

The aliens will start wreaking havoc on October 17th in Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues and then wrap up the tour on November 20 in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl. The tour features support from Black Metal royalty Dark Funeral and hardcore noise machine Squid Pisser along with Cancer Bats picking up select dates.

GWAR vocalist Blóthar the Berserker comments: "Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?"

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM local time. Pre-sales begin tomorrow Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM local time.

GWAR 2024 'The Age of Entitlement' Tour

w/ Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ

Sep 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Sep 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Sep 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sep 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sep 18 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Sep 20 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

Festivals:

Sep 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

Sep 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

GWAR 2024 'The Stoned Age' Tour

w/ Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser

*Cancer Bats replace Dark Funeral

Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Oct 18 - Tempe/Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Oct 19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

Oct 22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Oct 23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Oct 24 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct 29 - Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

Oct 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Nov 1 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Nov 2 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Nov 3 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

Nov 5 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Nov 6 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Nov 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Nov 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National*

Nov 10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

Nov 11 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*

Nov 13 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Nov 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Nov 17 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Nov 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

The Intergalactic Scumdog Warriors also recently announced the re-issue of their landmark masterpiece album, 'Hell-O!,' with 2024 being its 36th anniversary. The new release will be blood-spattered clear vinyl and includes expanded artwork featuring never-before-seen photos from the time, including the original album release show in Richmond.

'Hell-O! (36th Anniversary Edition)' will be available in physical form only with limited runs of both CD and Vinyl. It is due out September 13th on the band’s own label: Pit Records.

To help celebrate this momentous release, the iconic heavy metal collective is also reprinting the "GWAR Must Die" t-shirts made oh-so-famous back in their original pillaging days by human rabble everywhere.

As some of you may know, the current lead singer of the band, Blóthar the Berserker, once inhabited the earthly form of GWAR’s original bass player, Beefcake the Mighty. We asked Blóthar for his feelings on this momentous occasion:

“It was the 80’s. I was so young and scared. I will always remember wandering around the seedy sex arcades of Times Square, pants around my ankles, tears in my eyes…little did I know, I was working on the most important record in the history of shock rock. We were polishing a turd for the ages…we wanted to call it 'Beat the Meatles,' but the record company said no…and 'Hell-O' was born.”

Photo credit: Carter Louthian

