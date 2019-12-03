GRiZ Announces February 2020 European Tour

Grant Kwiecinski, better known to his fans as GRiZ, has enjoyed a prolific 2019 and continues to expand on his unparalleled success in the States, as he announces new dates across Europe that will see him perform at esteemed venues across the continent, further cementing his rising profile across the pond. The Denver native returns, as he caters for his ever-growing number of admirers outside of the US with a run of intimate club shows, a perfect setting for GRiZ's exploration into dancefloor-focused sounds with his Bangers EP series and Ride Waves album. Taking in shows at venues such as Amsterdam's iconic Melkweg, the hugely popular Boothaus in Cologne, YOYO in Paris and London's Islington Academy, GRiZ's fiercely passionate Europe side fanbase can look forward to being treated to new sounds and an ever-evolving musical direction from one of dance music's most unique energetic funk and soul providers.



After kicking off the year with the release of critically-acclaimed album Ride Waves, featuring high-profile collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, GRiZ capitalised on the momentum gained from the LP drop with a number of standout festival dates, performing at the likes of Serbia's EXIT Festival, Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Dour Festival in Belgium. This coincided with the launch of GRiZ's series of Bangers EP's which saw him venture into a mix of genre territories with a selection of diverse club-focused releases that cross house, bass, and dubstep - all of which proved hugely successful. One of the EP series biggest hits comes in the dubstep wobbly monster and Subtronics collaboration titled 'Griztronics'. From its 5 million Spotify streams, cracking Billboard's Dance/Electronic chart and finding viral popularity as a #1 trending track on Tik-Tok with close to 1 billion streams on the platform alone, 'Griztronics' is also gathering exciting radio support in Europe from heavyweight stations such as BBC Radio 1.



October saw GRiZ close out a huge American run that saw him play iconic venues such as Berkeley's Greek Theatre, LA's Palladium, Chicago's Navy Pier, as well as his legendary two-date Red Rocks shows, where fans were treated to GRiZ's kaleidoscopic spectrum of influences through concepts such as The Imaginarium, an immersive experience with custom visuals and his biggest scale production to date.

GRiZ 2020 European Dates

February 20 - Paris, FR - YOYO

February 21 - Madrid, ES - TBC

February 22 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

February 27 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oude Zaal

February 28 - Cologne, DE - Bootshaus

February 29 - Prague, CZ - Rock Café

Tickets On Sale Friday: mynameisgriz.com/tour





