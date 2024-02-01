GREGORIAN, the World's Most Successful Choir, Launch Debut North American Tour

GREGORIAN—“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—will make their much-anticipated North American debut as part of their 2023-2024 world tour.

Hailed in Europe as “a sacred experience” (Musix Magazine) and “modern and mysterious” (Treff Magazine Saarbrücken), the tour will include performances at theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, with the North American leg set to launch April 4 in Asheville, NC.

The updated tour dates (postponed from 2023) have been expanded to include shows in New York City, Boston, and Atlanta, with additional West Coast and Canadian dates to be announced in the coming months. These shows follow GREGORIAN’s sold-out and critically acclaimed 2023 overseas concerts that were marked by "…storms of applause and standing ovations for the singing monks” (Bielefelder Kurier) and “goosebump moments” (Bunte Magazine).

“We’re all really excited to finally bring these shows to the U.S.,” says GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson. “For 23 years the audiences across all of Europe and Asia have been incredible and our hope is that the Americans embrace us with the same enthusiasm.”

The 2024 tour dates