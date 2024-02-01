GREGORIAN, the World's Most Successful Choir, Launch Debut North American Tour

GREGORIAN—“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—will make their much-anticipated North American debut as part of their 2023-2024 world tour.
Hailed in Europe as “a sacred experience” (Musix Magazine) and “modern and mysterious” (Treff Magazine Saarbrücken), the tour will include performances at theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, with the North American leg set to launch April 4 in Asheville, NC.
The updated tour dates (postponed from 2023) have been expanded to include shows in New York City, Boston, and Atlanta, with additional West Coast and Canadian dates to be announced in the coming months. These shows follow GREGORIAN’s sold-out and critically acclaimed 2023 overseas concerts that were marked by "…storms of applause and standing ovations for the singing monks” (Bielefelder Kurier) and “goosebump moments” (Bunte Magazine).
“We’re all really excited to finally bring these shows to the U.S.,” says GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson. “For 23 years the audiences across all of Europe and Asia have been incredible and our hope is that the Americans embrace us with the same enthusiasm.”
The 2024 tour dates
DATE
CITY
VENUE
4/4/24
Asheville NC
Diana Wortham Theatre
4/5/24
Newberry SC
Newberry Opera House
4/6/24
Clearwater FL
The Capitol Theatre
4/7/24
Baton Rouge, LA
Manship Theatre
4/8/24
Atlanta GA
Buckhead Theatre
4/10/24
Newport, KY
Southgate House
4/11/24
Columbus OH
Athenaeum Theatre
4/12/24
Pittsburgh PA
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
4/14/24
Phoenixville PA
Colonial Theatre
4/15/24
Annapolis MD
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
4/16/24
Lorraine OH
Stocker Arts Center
4/18/24
Carmel, IN
The Palladium
4/20/24
Concord NH
Capitol Center for the Arts
4/21/24
Norwalk CT
Wall Street Theatre
4/22/24
Boston MA
City Winery
4/23/24
Boston MA
City Winery
4/24/24
New York, NY
Sony Hall
4/26/24
Kansas City MO
Madrid Theatre
4/28/24
San Antonio TX
The Tobin Center
5/15/24
Arlington TX
Arlington Music Hall
5/17/24
Pelham, TN
The Caverns
5/19/24
Milwaukee WI
S. Milwaukee PAC
5/20/24
Minneapolis MN
Fitzgerald Theater
5/21/24
Lincoln NE
Rococo Theatre
5/23/24
Loveland CO
Rialto Theatre
About GREGORIAN:
For over 20 years, more than three million people in 31 countries have been enchanted by GREGORIAN’s live performances. The group’s live performances blend ancient chants with contemporary evergreens for a moving concert experience. These eight classically trained English vocalists, known for their work on “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter,” and “Star Wars” soundtracks, never fail to bring audiences to their feet...multiple times...at EVERY show.
