GRAMMY Winner Raphael Saadiq Sets Intimate One-Man Show Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off receiving the highly-coveted Album of the Year GRAMMY award for his contribution to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and performing at the NBA All-Star game, Raphael Saadiq has announced his highly-anticipated one-man show No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits. Pre-sale tickets will be available; full schedule below. General on-sale will take place on Friday, Feb 21st at 10AM local time on Raphael’s official website HERE.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb 19th at 10AM local time, followed by local presale at 12PM local time and Spotify presale on Thursday, Feb 20th at 10AM local time.

This intimate retrospective of his 30+ year career is told directly through Saadiq’s own words and music, and performed in iconic venues nationwide. Here attendees will be able to experience a rare glimpse into the life and career of the illustrious hitmaker with never-before-told stories and performances celebrating his catalog from the early 90s to today - including Tony! Toni! Toné!, Lucy Pearl, Saadiq’s solo albums, and selections from his ground-breaking production work. This is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from the multi-talented artist, producer, instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter. Venues include the Apollo Theater in New York City, The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, and conclude the run with a show at the Fox Theater in his hometown of Oakland.

On No Bandwidth, Raphael shares, “I’ve always wanted to do a one-man show. I want to challenge myself. My one-person show has three acts; I will be talking about my career, bringing a couple of instruments to express myself, singing my original music as well as covers of songs I wish I had written, and more. I want it to feel magical and like a Broadway show.”

This past weekend, Saadiq performed at the NBA All-Star game on February 16th in San Francisco. Prior to tip-off, he welcomed fans and introduced the 2025 NBA All-Stars, as well as performed a masterful tribute to the Bay Area and its rich musical history alongside a 14-piece band. The medley included music from numerous Bay Area icons including Steve Miller Band, MC Hammer, Too Short, Tower of Power and of course, Metallica.

NO BANDWIDTH SHOW DATES

5/31 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

6/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway

6/7 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Earlier this month, Saadiq announced the launch of the Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club. The Vinyl Club sees Raphael opening up his legendary vault for the first time and offering fans a never-before-seen glimpse into his iconic back catalog. This exclusive membership allows fans to receive exclusive quarterly releases of Saadiq’s most celebrated albums, kicking off with Lucy Pearl—his groundbreaking project with the powerhouse group of the same name including the never-before-released song “Gonna Miss U.”

Beyond the vinyl, members also will gain exclusive access to The Vault, a treasure trove of never-before-seen photos, behind-the-scenes videos, and more, offering a deep dive into Saadiq's creative process and a rare opportunity for fans to experience the music, artistry, and history of one of the most influential figures in contemporary pop, soul, and R&B. The Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club is now open for membership. To sign up and learn more about the exclusive offerings, visit raphaelsaadiqvinylclub.com. Stay tuned for more exciting releases to come in 2025 and watch this space for a special live announcement from Saadiq coming soon.

About Raphael Saadiq

Over the course of five groundbreaking solo albums, three Grammy Awards (and twenty additional nominations) as well as recognition from both the Oscars and Golden Globes, Raphael Saadiq has cemented his status as a true icon of contemporary music. Between his work as an artist, producer and songwriter, he has sold over 30 million records worldwide. His remarkable journey began in 1984, when, at just 18 years old, he was already sharing stages with music royalty Prince and Sheila E.

His artistry soon flourished with the formation of Tony! Toni! Toné!, that helped define the sound of '90s R&B. With unforgettable anthems like "If I Had No Loot" and "Anniversary," Saadiq became a pivotal figure in shaping the genre's landscape. Saadiq's influence expanded as he ventured into a critically acclaimed solo career, debuting with the genre-defining Instant Vintage in 2002. His unique ability to seamlessly blend vintage soul with modern sensibilities propelled him to the forefront of the pop and R&B genres, while his production genius turned him into one of the most sought-after collaborators in music. From D'Angelo's iconic Voodoo to Solange's A Seat at the Table, Saadiq has shaped some of the most influential albums of the 21st century. His own critically lauded Jimmy Lee (2019) further solidified his reputation as a boundary-pushing artist. His recent contributions to Beyoncé’s iconic albums, Renaissance and Cowboy Carter earned him 8 more Grammy nominations and 2 wins. As he enters the fifth decade of his illustrious career, Raphael Saadiq remains an indispensable force, continuing to shape and redefine the sound of contemporary pop and soul.

Photo Credit: Jon Brown

Comments