GRAMMY Museum to Open Shakira Exhibit in March

Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience is opening on Sat, March 4.

Jan. 26, 2023  

With a career spanning more than three decades, multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning and Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning Shakira has firmly established herself as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, visual artist, philanthropist, and global icon.

To showcase Shakira's enduring creative legacy, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience, opening on Sat, March 4. The exhibit will be on display in the Museum's permanent Latin Music Gallery.

"It's an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the GRAMMY Museum," said Shakira. "These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I'm so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist."

This announcement comes on the heels of Shakira's latest release with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53," which has made history. With the most streams in a single day for a Spanish language song, it raked in over 14 million streams in the first 24 hours and became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams.

The song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history. The video amassed 160 million views on YouTube in the first week.

Shakira, Shakira explores the artist's musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón.

Early in her career, Shakira began fusing elements of her mixed ethnicity and multicultural roots, including the Lebanese heritage on her father's side, with Arabic dancing and the mainstream pop rock that she grew up with, to construct a richly layered sonic universe that allowed her to grow as a creator while appealing to a worldwide audience. In the process, she achieved international crossover success and broke boundaries for Latin artists.

To deepen visitors' appreciation and understanding of how these cultural elements have shaped every aspect of her songs, music videos, performances, and world tours, the first museum exhibit about Shakira features interactives that provide fresh insights into her creative process. It also includes artifacts from her personal archive, three original films, and an immersive space that draws inspiration from her El Dorado tour.

"Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her," said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum. "She's a serious student of music, and the GRAMMY Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry."

Exhibit highlights:

Forty artifacts from Shakira's personal archive
Shakira's two 2020 Super Bowl LIV outfits (one red, one gold) and her Gibson Firebird electric guitar, covered with 70,000 black Swarovski crystals
Taylor acoustic guitar that Shakira uses for songwriting
Fender Stratocaster, covered with pink Swarovski crystals, that Shakira played on her Oral Fixation tour (2006-2007)
Gold Yamaha Revstar electric guitar Shakira played on her 2018 El Dorado tour
Iconic outfits from Shakira's 2018 El Dorado tour
Leaf-covered bikini Shakira wore on the cover of her 2005 album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2
Songwriting notebook with handwritten lyrics
And more!



