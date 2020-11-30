GRAMMY Museum Presents Motown: The Sound Of Young America Exhibit Upon Reopening

The GRAMMY Museum®'s physical location still remains closed due to COVID-19, but has announced upon reopening a new exhibit, Motown: The Sound Of Young America, presented by City National Bank. In celebration, Motown Records will take over this month's Spotlight Saturdays, the Museum's virtual program series featuring up-and-coming artists in sit-down interviews and performances every Saturday on its new streaming platform, COLLECTION:live.

Motown: The Sound Of Young America traces the evolution of the famed record label, focusing on its major artists and musical achievements, and explores how the sound of Motown continues to influence some of pop music's most important artists today. In addition to stage outfits from many of Motown's top performers, such as the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Miracles, and the Supremes, the exhibition also includes exclusive interviews with many Motown legends, letting visitors get deep inside the creative process perfected at Motown 60 years ago. Its impact continued to be felt. Today, Motown remains an essential part of popular music, further proof that its sound and commitment to music excellence have never gone out of style. More details about the exhibit will be announced once the Museum reopens.

"While the Museum's doors may still be closed, our curatorial team has been hard at work preparing for our reopening. We are thrilled to finally update everyone about some of what our community can look forward to when that time comes, while still making some of that content available virtually in the meantime," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "We hope you enjoy this holiday season with some of that Motown magic every Saturday in preparation for the full exhibition experience next year."

Below is this month's Spotlight Saturdays with Motown Records schedule:12/5 - Joy Denalane12/12 - Chaz French12/19 - Asiahn12/26 - NJOMZA

All content is released at the Museum's new official streaming service, COLLECTION:live: watch.grammymuseum.org

