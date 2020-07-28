GRAMMY Museum Announces New Program Series 'Spotlight Saturdays'

Spotlight Saturdays Begins August 1

The GRAMMY Museum continues to introduce exciting and fresh digital content, announcing its new program series titled Spotlight Saturdays, kicking off Aug. 1 at their Digital Museum.

Spotlight Saturdays is part of the Museum's Public Programs digital series, which features intimate sit-down interviews and performances via digital conferencing. Each month will be in collaboration with a label, with the first takeover by Republic Records.

Take a look at the schedule for the August takeover by Republic Records:

8/1 - Kiana Ledé

8/8 - BENEE

8/15 - Conan Gray

8/22 - Duckwrth

8/29 - Jeremy Zucker

The series starts Aug. 1 with platinum-selling artist Kiana Ledé, whose debut album Kiki cracked the Top 5 of the Billbaord Top R&B Albums Chart. Auckland, New Zealand pop star BENEE will enter the spotlight the next Saturday, Aug. 8, followed by Texas singer/songwriter Conan Gray, L.A. wunderkind rapper Duckwrth and New Jersey-native singer/songwriter/producer Jeremy Zucker rounding out the month on subsequent Saturdays.

The GRAMMY Museum has continued its never-before-released Public Programs digital series features, releasing new intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians as well as digital exhibits while the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles remains closed until further notice in light of COVID-19.More August programming to be announced soon.

