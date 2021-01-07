GOOD BISON Premieres New Single 'Lunatic'

Fresh off the announcement of their new EP Scattered Storms and the release of lead single "Can't Predict The Weather," Los Angeles-based indie band GOOD BISON is now premiering their new single "Lunatic" today with BTRtoday. Set for release to DSPs on Friday, January 8th, the song is the second single from Scattered Storms which comes out independently on January 29, 2021.

"'Lunatic' is the second song I wrote on guitar and it was inspired by multiple trips out to Joshua Tree in the middle of the night," says Good Bison brainchild Pablo Alvarez about the making of the song. "One time, I was walking around the desert at two in the morning and genuinely started to feel like I was lost. Nothing looked familiar, and I had wandered pretty far off the main trail which is super dangerous and not something anyone should do. I was lucky enough to eventually find my way back to the campsite, but that feeling is something I carried with me while working on this track. I'm still not sure if I've made it home yet, but at least I'm not lost in the desert."

"The lyrics to me are really about being patient and not letting yourself get overwhelmed with anxiety," he continues. "Even if life isn't exactly how you want it to be right now, there's still plenty of time for things to change. But you also can't be so caught up in getting to the finish line that you miss out on the ride."

A flurry of surf rock, punk pop, indie rock and hip hop, the music of Good Bison swirls in a creative twist without sounding chaotic. Combining bits of Beck's Odelay, Weezer's Blue Album, The Front Bottoms' self-titled debut and the tongue twists of Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP, the new EP is ambitious and self-assured, a solid EP from a solid artist. "I credit this morph to a refound confidence, and the desire to create something that was representative of myself, rather than something that sounded like what is already coming out. I wanted to make something that was true to me."

Watch the video for "Lunatic" here:

Photo Credit: Krölhaus