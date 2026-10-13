GODSMACK to Headline THE SCARS FOUNDATION CELEBRITY JAM Benefit Concert

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Godsmack founder and frontman Sully Erna will present The Scars Foundation Celebrity Jam, a one-night-only benefit concert bringing together an extraordinary lineup of rock artists in support of mental health, suicide prevention and addiction awareness. The event will take place Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets went on sale to the public Tuesday, October 13, at 12:00 p.m. ET, through Ticketmaster and Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Led by Godsmack, the Celebrity Jam will feature special appearances by David Draiman of Disturbed, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, and members of Staind and Three Days Grace. Additional artists and special guests will be announced.

Created as a celebration of music's ability to connect, the concert will unite artists and fans around The Scars Foundation's 'Music Heals' message, with special collaborations celebrating music's ability to connect, comfort and inspire. Proceeds will support the foundation's work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, help prevent suicide, address addiction and encourage people experiencing emotional pain to seek help without fear, judgment or shame.

'The Scars Foundation was built around a simple truth: None of us should have to carry our pain alone,' Erna said. 'After losing many friends and fellow artists to addiction and suicide, I knew I had to use my platform to help. Music gives people a place to feel understood, even in their darkest moments. On Dec. 10, we will stand together, share our stories and remind people that their lives and voices matter. Music heals, and when we use it to lift one another, it can help save lives.'

Fans unable to attend may support The Scars Foundation by donating at scarsfoundation.org.

About The Scars Foundation

The Scars Foundation was established by Godsmack founder and frontman Sully Erna, whose experiences losing fellow artists and friends to suicide had a profound impact on his life. Recognizing that mental health challenges, including depression, are at the center of a crisis affecting millions of people worldwide, Erna committed to using his voice and platform to help create meaningful change. The Scars Foundation works to change the perspective surrounding mental health and the many experiences that can cause profound emotional pain. Rather than focusing on a single issue, the Foundation serves the broader spectrum of mental health awareness and supports people facing struggles that may include abuse, mental illness, disability, bullying and addiction.

The Foundation's message is rooted in Erna's belief that scars come in many forms, both physical and emotional. They can be painful and traumatizing, but they are not defects. They are part of each person's unique story. By encouraging people to own their experiences, speak openly and wear their scars proudly, The Scars Foundation seeks to empower individuals to become a voice for themselves and for others who may not yet be able to speak. To learn more or donate directly, visit scarsfoundation.org.

About Godsmack

For more than two decades, Godsmack has stood as one of hard rock's most dominant and enduring forces. The Boston-bred band has carved out a legacy defined by seismic riffs, anthemic songwriting, and a run of chart achievements. With 13 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio—including the hits 'Bulletproof,' 'Unforgettable,' 'When Legends Rise,' and 'Under Your Scars'—the group continues to shape the sound of 21st-century rock. Their catalog also boasts 27 Top 10 singles, the most of any artist at the format since 1999, along with four GRAMMY nominations and a Billboard Music Award for Rock Artist of the Year.

Having sold over 20 million records worldwide, Godsmack's discography spans seven studio albums: Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), and When Legends Rise (2018). In 2023, the band entered a new chapter with their eighth studio album, Lighting Up the Sky—a record that explores personal battles, fractured relationships, political division, resilience, and redemption. Godsmack recently reissued their breakthrough major-label album Awake, and on May 1, the band released Live At Mohegan Sun, a career-spanning live album. The band is currently touring with their Rise Of Rock World Tour featuring Dorothy, and has performed at festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Rocklahoma, among others.

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