YUNGBLUD and Billy Corgan Release ZOMBIE Live Performance

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GRAMMY Award-winning artist YUNGBLUD has released a special live recording of his hit single 'Zombie,' performed with The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan at Chicago's Riviera Theatre. The intimate performance marks the only time YUNGBLUD and Corgan have performed their reimagined version of 'Zombie' together live.

Recorded in Chicago on July 30, the performance took place during a landmark week for both artists, one day before YUNGBLUD took the stage at Lollapalooza, performing the penultimate set ahead of The Smashing Pumpkins' Friday night headline performance.

Originally released on YUNGBLUD's chart-topping album IDOLS, 'Zombie' quickly became one of the defining songs of the era, earning a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Rock Song. The song is now the fastest-streaming single of YUNGBLUD's career and has accumulated over 200 million total streams. The track later took on a new life when YUNGBLUD joined forces with The Smashing Pumpkins to reimagine the song. Produced by Matt Schwartz and Billy Corgan, the collaboration brought Corgan's guitar sound to a song deeply influenced by The Smashing Pumpkins, alongside drums and guitar from The Smashing Pumpkins' Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, resulting in a fully reimagined version of the original composition.

The studio version was accompanied by an official music video directed by Charlie Sarsfield, starring YUNGBLUD and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The release arrives amid a busy year for YUNGBLUD. Following the release of his chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated album IDOLS, the British artist has continued his sold-out IDOLS World Tour, bringing the record to fans around the globe. He has also continued a run of collaborations, including 'One More Time' with Aerosmith, which topped the UK Albums Chart and Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.

IDOLS, the latest album from YUNGBLUD, is out now.

About Yungblud

Yungblud has received several accolades, including MTV EMAs, the O2 Silver Clef Award for Best Live Act, and most recently, a GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Performance for 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning.' Yungblud received three nominations at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards — Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album — becoming the first British artist in history to earn three nominations in the rock categories in a single year. Yungblud debuted his own curated festival BLUDFEST and released his first book, the instant No. 1 Sunday Times Best Seller, You Need to Exist: A Book to Love and Destroy, on Penguin Books. Born in Yorkshire, England, the 28-year-old multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length debut, 21st Century Liability (2018), his subsequent albums Weird! (2020), Yungblud (2022) and Idols (2025) all debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart. He has accumulated tens of millions of followers, 8 billion streams, sold 3 million albums to date and over 1 million concert tickets. The release of IDOLS marked the start of a new era, alongside the Paul Dugdale-directed feature-length documentary YUNGBLUD: Are You Ready, Boy? In 2026, Yungblud continued the IDOLS era with IDOLS II and completed sold-out tours across the UK and North America.

About The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes the platinum Gish (1991), the 7x-Platinum Siamese Dream (1993), the 11x-Platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995), the platinum Adore (1998), and the gold Machina/The Machines of God (2000). Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' In 2018, The Smashing Pumpkins unveiled SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. and launched the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour. The band released their eleventh full-length double album CYR (2020), and more recently, ATUM (2023), the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God. The band's 2024 album, Aghori Mhori Mei, written in the immediate aftermath of ATUM, sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha. In 2026, The Smashing Pumpkins returned home to Chicago to headline Lollapalooza before kicking off The Rats in a Cage Tour, currently underway across North American arenas.

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